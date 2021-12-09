Freedom of Flow Short Film Fest 

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Saturday, Dec. 11 (doors at 4:30, films at 5:30 p.m.)

Where's it showing? Beerwood, 690 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos

SLOMotion, Stoke Chasers, and The SLO Roll present a live screening of Freedom of Flow along with a few other roller-skate-focused films, with donation going to The SLO Roll, "a new community initiative that provides pop-up roller skating with local DJ, party lights, safe space, and rink vibes" (thesloroll.com).

Photo Courtesy Of Slomotion Film

FEEL THE FLOW Lorenzo "Enzo" Chatman skates through life in the mini-documentary Freedom of Flow, screening with other roller-skating shorts at Beerwood on Dec. 11 thanks to SLOMotion, Stoke Chasers, and The SLO Roll.

Freedom of Flow is a brief but powerful film shot in pure vintage style that follows Lorenzo "Enzo" Chatman, who talks about the rhythm and focus of skating, being both male and Black and what it's like to be a nontypical roller-skater, and how the pure goodness of the sport can overcome the drive to always be chasing the next best shot to post on social media.

SLOMO follows retired neurologist John Kitchin (aka Slomo) as he methodically and daily straps on his rollerblades and cruises the San Diego boardwalk in his signature style of gliding one-footed in a makeshift arabesque. He's the stuff of folklore, a staple of the boardwalk. What people don't know is his past as a physician, his journey, and his outlook on life: You only get one, so you might as well spend it happy.

You and the Thing That You Love tells Nick Mullins' story—a skateboarder who has gone blind following an almost deadly MRSA infection that took, for a time, his will to live. After a dark time in his recovery, Nick got back on the board and is now performing tricks he perfected when he had vision. ($14 tickets available at slomotionfilm.com)