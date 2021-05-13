Four Sisters Ranch hosts a pop-up art show, Art, Wine, and Expansive Views 

Local artists Mike and Rosemary Bauer are organizing an outdoor pop-up group show, Art, Wine, and Expansive Views, to be held at Four Sisters Ranch Vineyards and Winery in San Miguel on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This one-day exhibit will feature a variety of artworks from participating artists, including the Bauers, both well known for their plein air and studio paintings.

Both artists usually paint California-based landscapes and are active members of the Morro Bay Art Association, the Cambria Center for the Arts, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, and other Central Coast arts organizations.

Attendees of the pop-up exhibit are encouraged to make reservations for wine tasting prior to the event (no outside food or beverages allowed). The Hurricane Kitchen food truck will be on-site during the show. Call (805) 390-2497 or email rosemary@rmartstudios.com for more details. To find out more about Four Sisters Ranch Vineyard and Winery, call (805) 467-2417 or visit foursistersranch.com. The winery is located at 2995 Pleasant Road, San Miguel. Δ