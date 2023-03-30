Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Four authors team up for local group book signing 

By

On Sunday, April 16, the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay will hold a book signing and dramatic reading event with four novelists.

The program starts at 1 p.m. and will feature appearances from Los Osos author Anne R. Allen, Santa Ynez author Lida Sideris, Santa Maria author Tony Piazza, and Los Angeles author Mara Purl. Scenes from each of the four author's books will be performed during the dramatic readings segment of the event.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF LIDA SIDERIS
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Lida Sideris

All four of the authors featured at the event are known for penning ongoing book series, including Allen, whose series of novels follows one protagonist—Camilla Randal, a fictional socialite—and is described as a combination of romantic comedy, crime fiction, and satire.

Before kicking off her writing career, Sideris worked as an entertainment attorney for a film studio in Los Angeles. Some of her experiences at the studio inspired her to create the protagonist of her ongoing mystery novel series, Corrie Locke, a lawyer by day and sleuth by night. Sideris currently lives in Santa Ynez with her family.

Piazza also has a Hollywood-related background, as he previously worked as a stand-in and stunt double for various actors in the 1970s. The Santa Maria resident is widely known for his book series that follows private investigator Tom Logan.

Purl is a prolific actress, audiobook performer, and novelist, who has written several novels and novellas with a shared continuity in the fictional town of Milford-haven. The series has received more than 60 book awards over the years.

Light refreshments will be served during the upcoming book signing and dramatic reading event at the Coalesce Bookstore, located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. For more details, call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Extrapolations is sprawling, dark look into the future of a climate changed Earth Read More

  2. SLO Symphony welcomes new executive director Read More

  3. Powerhouse soul and R&B band Thee Sinseers play the Fremont on March 24 Read More

  4. Grover Beach Community Library holds first book sale of 2023 Read More

  5. Luther: The Fallen Sun Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation