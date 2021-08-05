Foundation for the Performing Arts Center opens registration for grant program 

All eligible nonprofit arts organizations are encouraged to apply for the 2021-2022 Clifton Swanson Community Access to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) Fund, a program founded by the Foundation for the PAC to support local arts groups that use the venue for events. The fund was established in 2015 in honor of Clifton Swanson, a classical musician and longtime foundation board member.

Applications for the grant program are available online on fpacslo.org/impact. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 31, by 5 p.m. Call (805) 541-5401 for more details. The PAC plans to reopen for events sometime this fall. Δ