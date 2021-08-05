Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Foundation for the Performing Arts Center opens registration for grant program 

By

All eligible nonprofit arts organizations are encouraged to apply for the 2021-2022 Clifton Swanson Community Access to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) Fund, a program founded by the Foundation for the PAC to support local arts groups that use the venue for events. The fund was established in 2015 in honor of Clifton Swanson, a classical musician and longtime foundation board member.

Applications for the grant program are available online on fpacslo.org/impact. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 31, by 5 p.m. Call (805) 541-5401 for more details. The PAC plans to reopen for events sometime this fall. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Differently abled artist Noah Erenberg displays new paintings at Big Sky Café through August Read More

  2. Vina Robles Amphitheatre opens its season with guitarist Joe Bonamassa on July 31 Read More

  3. The Tomorrow War Read More

  4. Local artists release an original comedy podcast, Foodies: An Abbreviated Musical Read More

  5. SLO NightWriters hosts Zoom talk with local authors Wendelin Van Draanen and Mark Parsons Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation