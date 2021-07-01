Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 01, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Foundation for the Performing Arts Center announces its new executive director, Anne Branch 

By

Anne Branch, who most recently served as executive director of the Napa Valley College Foundation, recently stepped into her new role as executive director of the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center (FPAC) in San Luis Obispo. Throughout her career of more than 20 years, Branch has helped raise more than $50 million for several different nonprofits, according to the FPAC.

"Anne's background in fundraising and programs will bring immediate benefit to the Performing Arts Center and our local community. I'm confident that under Anne's leadership and strategic direction, we will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever," FPAC Board President Joey Leslie said in a statement. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Amo Amo brings their dream pop to SLO Brew Rock on June 24 Read More

  2. Live, in-person theater makes a Central Coast comeback with SLO Rep's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] Read More

  3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a middling sequel good for a few laughs Read More

  4. Central Coast Film Society announces winners of 'Never Stop Creating' student competition Read More

  5. Black Rabbit Studio in SLO hosts upcoming in-person workshop, Paint Your Pet Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation