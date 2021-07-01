Foundation for the Performing Arts Center announces its new executive director, Anne Branch 

Anne Branch, who most recently served as executive director of the Napa Valley College Foundation, recently stepped into her new role as executive director of the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center (FPAC) in San Luis Obispo. Throughout her career of more than 20 years, Branch has helped raise more than $50 million for several different nonprofits, according to the FPAC.

"Anne's background in fundraising and programs will bring immediate benefit to the Performing Arts Center and our local community. I'm confident that under Anne's leadership and strategic direction, we will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever," FPAC Board President Joey Leslie said in a statement. Δ