Former employee sues Oaks Hotel for failure to provide proper breaks 

A former employee of Oaks Hotel Paso Robles claims that the Oaks Hotel failed to provide him and other employees with proper rest breaks and duty-free meal periods.

A March 15 lawsuit filed against the hotel alleges that over the past four years, it failed to provide Michael Wolf—and a class of all other similarly situated current and former employees of Oaks—with rest periods or compensation for a lack of rest periods.

The hotel, the lawsuit alleges, also failed to provide Wolf with duty-free meal periods of at least 30 minutes and failed to properly compensate Wolf for it.

Rather, the lawsuit claims, the hotel maintained control over the activities and actions of its employees during mandated meal and rest breaks, as evidenced by payroll and timekeeping records. It alleges that the hotel records show conclusively that Wolf and other employees are not provided with meal breaks, in violation of California law.

The complaint also claims that the hotel denied Wolf and other employees notice that employees may accrue and use sick leave, have a right to request and use accrued paid sick leave, may not be terminated or retaliated against for using or requesting the use of accrued paid sick leave, and have the right to file a complaint against en employer who retaliates.

As of March 27, the defendant had not filed a response in court. Δ