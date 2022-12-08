Forget the trinket and instead gift an experience to be remembered 

I guess a necktie or some perfume or a scarf is OK, but if you need a last-minute gift and you want it to stand out, give an activity that can grow into a memory—a gift that keeps on giving long after the tie is out of style, the perfume has run dry, or that scarf was inadvertently left in a café. The Central Coast has all kinds of things you can give that may get someone out of their comfort zone to try something new.

Luminous landscapes

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, located in El Chorro Regional Park, is hosting Nature Nights through Sunday, Jan. 8 (Thursday through Sunday nights; 5 to 8 p.m.; $19.75 plus fees for adults, $14.75 plus fees for children 12 and under, toddlers 2 and under free at my805tix.com).

The immersive outdoor holiday light and art display features large-format light projections by Bryn Forbes, illuminated sculptures by Michael Reddell, and artistic lighting of garden areas by Kody Cava through an 8-acre portion of the 150-acre garden.

LIGHT UP THEIR LIVES The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents Nature Nights, and immersive outdoor holiday light and art display, open Thursdays to Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. through Jan. 8.

"Nature Nights was inspired by Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden event, Luminaria," SLO Botanical Garden Executive Director Chenda Lor explained. "Nature Nights fills a need in San Luis Obispo County for off-season family attractions. Through a connection to nature, visitors will enjoy the mental and physical health benefits inherent to the garden experience."

A variety of culinary delights, regional wines, and beer will also be available for purchase.

If you're in Northern Santa Barbara County, check out the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden's Enchanted Garden Lights Fest, and if you're in North SLO County, check out Paso Robles' Light at Sensorio.

SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo; slobg.org; (805) 541-1400.

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton; santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org; (805) 245-5603.

Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46, Paso Robles; sensoriopaso.com; (805) 226-4287.

Tour SLO County's oldest home

The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center, located in Nipomo, is open for walk-ins every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (subject to holidays and private events), with an admission of $8 per person and $3 for kids 6 to 17. Weekday tours can be booked at various rates depending on the number of people.

SEND 'EM BACK IN TIME Book your loved ones a private guided tour of the historical Dana Adobe in Nipomo, where a docent will explain life in 1850.

Originally built from 1839 to 1850 on a 37,888-acre Mexican Land Grant bestowed upon Boston ship's captain William Goodwin Dana in 1837, the home's 13 rooms have been restored to look as they did in 1850. The home hosted important historical figures such as Henry Tefft and John C. Fremont. It was also an exchange point on California's first official mail route between LA and Monterey.

"Stepping into the Dana Adobe and taking a guided tour not only brings history to life but cultivates the visitor to feel that the walls and objects you are seeing are more than just an old house," DANA Executive Director Alexis Carreno explained. "The tour guides encompass the reality of living on the vast rancho in the height of the 1850s, where travelers would stop and share a cup of tea or coffee and homemade tortillas. Where you could experience seeing a vast number of workshops actively making products for both the visitor, families, and tradesmen nearby. A thriving and energetic stop full of activity and a true sense of a home.

"The Dana Adobe is a hidden gem that provides a platform to step back in time and learn about the people and resources that truly made this rancho a home and a vital part of the growing community on the Central Coast."

671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo; danaadobe.org; dana@danadobe.org; (805) 929-5679.

Stay glassy, Atascadero

MAKE THEM ARTISTS Atascadero's Glasshead Studio has all kinds of workshops and classes—like one on Dec. 14 to make ornaments—and more after the holidays, including a Ladies Enchanted Evening on Jan. 27, to make fused glass plates.

Glasshead Studio in Atascadero is a creative space where people learn to work with the magical possibilities of glass. The private studio offers classes in fused glass, mosaics, and stained glass. Not only will visitors gain a creative experience, they'll walk away with a personal piece of art that they'll be proud to display. Twofer!

Proprietor and glass artist Lisa Renée Falk attended San Jose State University to pursue her passion for glassblowing, earning a degree in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts cum laude with an emphasis in glass and textiles. Recently, Falk relocated to the Central Coast to be closer to family.

"Giving the gift of an art class is giving someone an experience," Falk explained. "We already have so many 'things,' however, gifting an experience is the gift of a memory. Everyone who takes classes at Glasshead Studio has said how much fun it was to create a glass piece, even if they do not have prior experience. Families have created lasting memories together and beautiful glass art too!

"I strive to be an instructor who allows participants to explore their own unique creative voice and guide them in making an artistic glass piece that they will be proud of."

8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero; glassheadstudio.com; (408) 839-6167; make@glassheadstudio.com. Δ

