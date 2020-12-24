For the record 

I appreciate Michael Smith's anti-racist rebuttal ("Alive and well," Dec. 17) to Al Fonzi's column ("A conservative perspective," Dec. 3). But I think it is still important to expose the single biggest lie in Fonzi's self-pitying and thoroughly dishonest essay claiming that he never lies. Fonzi wrote, "Were this not so, Barack Obama would not have been elected president twice by the American people, most notably by a majority of white voters."

Barack Obama did not receive a majority of the white vote in 2008 or 2012. Multiple sources readily available via the Google machine confirm that John McCain received 55 percent of the white vote to Obama's 43 percent in 2008. In 2012, Obama's percentage of the white vote went down to 39 percent. Romney's percentage was 59 percent.

Frank Joyce

Paso Robles