For the Birds exhibition highlights glass artist George Jercich 

Art Center Morro Bay presents its annual group exhibition, For the Birds, which is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 19, and remain on display through Monday, Feb. 20. The showcase includes a wide variety of bird-themed paintings, photographs, pottery, and other media.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of George Jercich

This year's special featured artist during the exhibit's run is glass artist George Jercich, who specializes in hand blown glass sculptures that "capture the spirit of Morro Bay and the Central Coast," according to the Morro Bay Art Association.

Jercich's glass sculptures of parakeets, penguins, and other winged creatures will be on display in the For the Birds exhibit. For more than 35 years, Jercich was an instructor at Cal Poly, where he taught classes on glassblowing, glass forming, sculpture, and design.

An opening reception for the For the Birds exhibit will be held at Art Center Morro Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exhibit and additional programming hosted by Art Center Morro Bay, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. ∆