October 07, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Awareness Issue

Awareness Issue 2021: Language barriers to reporting domestic violence, the increase in incidences of later-stage cancer, and high school students who are getting the word out about partner violence 

click to enlarge news1-1.jpg

October shines a national spotlight on two things we should be paying attention to year round—breast cancer and domestic violence awareness. As a way of helping to get the word out, Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal wrote about language and cultural barriers Asian American and Pacific Islanders face when it comes to reporting domestic violence, Staff Writer Malea Martin covered the consequences of a lack of breast cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Assistant Editor Peter Johnson spoke to Lumina Alliance volunteers about the zine they created to increase awareness about intimate partner violence.

