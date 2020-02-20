For a cause 

The Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee (APACC) is hosting a Mardi Gras event on Feb. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 5850 Rosario Ave., Atascadero, to support the mission of planning, building, and sustaining a Performing Arts Theater in Atascadero. APACC's Mardi Gras Party encourages masks and costumes for this event. A $50 ticket from apaccmardigras.bpt.me will include live music by the Martin Paris Band, appetizers, a New Orleans-inspired jambalaya dinner and dessert by Chef Charlie, two glasses of beer or wine, dancing, a silent auction, and a preview performance of their 2020 Atascadero Dancing With Our Stars dance number by Kate Auslen and Justin McMillan. Δ

