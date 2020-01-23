Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

For a cause 

By

If you need free fruits and veggies from local farms, the Food Bank's Children's Farmers Market happens every fourth Thursday of the month, including Jan. 23. Stop by Del Mar Elementary School parking lot, 501 Sequoia St., Morro Bay (by the bus pick-up), between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for healthy food for the whole family ... To raise support for Australian fire relief efforts, SLO Brewing Company (SLO Brew Rock and small batch distillery SLO Stills) will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales to the Australian Red Cross the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19. Stop by the SLO Brew Rock Event Center from noon to 9 p.m. for the Makeshift Makers Market, 855 Aerovista Lane, SLO, to shop from local vendors, hear live music from local bands, and to enter $6,500 worth of amazing raffle prizes. More info on slobrew.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre loves dishing about good food. Send your favorite snack stops to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. America's Wine: The Legacy of Prohibition documentary reminds us that regulations from 100 years ago still vex local biz today Read More

  2. From CBD-infused Weetos to pegan diets, this year's top 10 food trends have something to say about SLO County Read More

  3. Atascadero's Wild Fields Brewhouse is open until 11 p.m. on the weekends, folks ... so grab a bite and a beer after the flick Read More

  4. Wine time Read More

  5. Eat and learn Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation