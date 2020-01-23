For a cause 

If you need free fruits and veggies from local farms, the Food Bank's Children's Farmers Market happens every fourth Thursday of the month, including Jan. 23. Stop by Del Mar Elementary School parking lot, 501 Sequoia St., Morro Bay (by the bus pick-up), between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for healthy food for the whole family ... To raise support for Australian fire relief efforts, SLO Brewing Company (SLO Brew Rock and small batch distillery SLO Stills) will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales to the Australian Red Cross the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19. Stop by the SLO Brew Rock Event Center from noon to 9 p.m. for the Makeshift Makers Market, 855 Aerovista Lane, SLO, to shop from local vendors, hear live music from local bands, and to enter $6,500 worth of amazing raffle prizes. More info on slobrew.com. Δ

