For a cause 

Anything to raise some dough for One Cool Earth is worth digging into your pockets. The nonprofit is responsible for all the fantastic, fun farming and gardening programs in SLO County public schools. Please invite your family and friends, Jan. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m., for a Pancake Breakfast benefitting One Cool Earth at the SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., SLO. The one cool menu consists of pancakes, eggs, bacon, orange juice, and coffee for $7. Children 8 years and under are $5. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre would like eggs and bacon on her taco. Send cheesey bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.