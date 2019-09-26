Got a News Tip?
September 26, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

For a cause 

By

SLO Brew is kicking off a month of Beer for Boobs, a nonprofit that supports breast cancer awareness, cancer research, and recovery organizations, with a Pink Party Pint Night at SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, from 5 to 9 p.m., on Oct. 1. Custom pint glasses will be available for purchase along with fills of Cali-Squeeze, the headlining citrus hefeweizen with a deep pink color. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to show their support, and donation jars will be lined up on the Rock's bar to benefit the nonprofit. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has a robust penchant for eating and drinking what's put in front of her. Send yours tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

