September 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

For a cause 

By

Join California's Central Coast Girl Scouts for their Sept. 21 Fall Crawl, from 4 to 7 p.m.. Start at 119 Chorro St., SLO, and move, eat, and drink down Higuera Street by visiting the places that support Girl Scouts: Hotel SLO, Blacksheep, Cider Bar, Doc Burnstein's, Sidecar Cocktail Co., and Firestone Walker Brewing (just to name a few!), and you can also take a sneak peek at the Girl Scouts' tasty products coming out this month. All proceeds will support more than 10,000 Girl Scouts in their leadership experience. Tickets cost $30 and up at girlscoutsccc.org/fallcrawl ... Hoyt Family Vineyards is holding their first-ever Chili Cook-Off, supporting Wags and Walks. Contact nancy@hoytfamilyvineyards.com to enter your chili, or just buy a ticket ($35, $30 wine club) at my805tix.com. While enjoying cold beer and Hoyt wines at the estate, 2015 Township Road, Paso, on Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors may sample delectable chilis from multiple competitors. Vote for your favorite, dance to the Narrow Bridge Band, shop local artisans, visit the goats, and play some cornhole. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre sells sea shells by the cellar. Send sand dollars to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

