For a cause 

September 12, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

The Wellness Kitchen is hosting Sip n' Savory—a fundraising evening of wine pairing with appetizers on Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Paso Terra Seafood, 1032 Pine St., Paso. Peachy Canyon's fine wines will be paired with chef Andre's signature appetizers, and the tickets are $50 at thewkrc.org; proceeds benefit The Wellness Kitchen, a nonprofit providing education and food to community members with critical or chronic health conditions ... 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, a nonprofit providing resources for the homeless and those facing homelessness, is holding its eighth annual Empty Bowls Luncheon on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at St. Patrick's Church Halls, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. For a $25 ticket at my805tix.com, you may enjoy soup and bread lunch, choose a beautiful handmade bowl crafted by a local artist or a student volunteer.

