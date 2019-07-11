Foodie fun 

BYOM (Bring your own mat), because Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton, is holding its July Yoga Brunch with in-house yoga instructor Lauren Udsen on Sunday, July 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. The all-levels yoga class begins with an 8:45 a.m. check-in and coffee and tea before the session. After the hour-long class you'll be greeted with a glass of Castoro's own Methode Champenoise and an organic brunch prepared by Castoro's Chef Nick. Tickets, $40 ($30 for members) can be purchased and reserved at castorocellars.com ... Templeton's free summer Concerts in the Park are better with flatbread pizzas from Fig at Courtney's House. Rather than bother with a picnic basket, Fig offers Pizza on the Porch, including Greek, spicy roasted veggie, and Buffalo chicken pizzas ($10 to $12) from 6 to 8 p.m., including this Wednesday, July 17 ... Need some updates on what's happening with the Paso Food Co-op? The co-op is holding their monthly meeting open to members, owners, and the public on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at the Boy Scouts of America, 2247 Oak St. in Paso. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre says everything is better with flatbread. Send your favorite toppings and hot food tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.