January 24, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Foodie fun 

By

Shrooming: This Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., get ready to learn about a bounty of succulent mushrooms! The SLO Botanical Garden will host a Mushroom Discovery Presentation taught by mushroom author and researcher Christian Schwarz, who will talk about mushrooms commonly found on the Central Coast (you'll learn methods to identify numerous fungi and discuss flavors; for more info and wait list registration, go to slobg.org) ... Got a good nose and a good sense of humor? Think you can take on the black glass challenge? Head to Croma Vista Winery every Friday, where you'll test your blind tasting skills and guess which wine is which. Winners get their names posted to the front board as well as on social media. Everyone deserves at least a few minutes of fame, right? (go to cromavera.com for more info). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves a hot slice of pizza, especially when it's covered in pasta. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

