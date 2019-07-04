Got a News Tip?
July 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Food on the Fourth 

By

Oh, say, can you see and smell the variety of specialty food and beer vendors, barbecue chicken, and burgers at this year's 4th of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival? The event admission is free and family-friendly, which makes it the place to be on Independence Day. There will be no fireworks because of that pesky decision from 1982, but Snap Jackson & The Knock on Wood Players and three other talented bands will fill the sky with bluegrass, emceed by none other than BanjerDan on Thursday, July 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero ... Sculpterra is opening up its winery grounds for a July 4th Celebration honoring the Camp Roberts Historical Museum. Sculpterra will toast to our freedom with all things American: free hot dogs, apple pie, snow cones, popcorn, classic cars, and live patriotic music. I hear there will even be tacos. They'll be passing out free pocket Constitutions, which you can quiz your friends on. The event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 5015 Linne Road, Paso ... Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is so fresh and so clean. Send your news bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

