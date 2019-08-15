Got a News Tip?
August 15, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Food causes 

By

Create a soy candle from a repurposed Seven Angels Cellars wine bottle on Aug. 18, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Seven Angels Cellars, 830 Templeton Road, Templeton. Candles materials, a glass of wine, small nibbles, and a vineyard tour by owners Greg and Pamela will be included in the $40 Eventbrite ticket fee, a portion of which benefits Wine 4 Paws ... Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch, Arroyo Grande, will be the location for the August Helping One Woman Dinner on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. The Helping One Woman nonprofit will be collecting for one woman in the community who is experiencing irreplaceable loss, illness, or tragedy. A suggested $10 donation is collected in a bowl, with 100 percent of the proceeds and support going to the monthly recipient, including this month's nominee, a local woman with life-threatening lung and heart health challenges ... Rooster Creek Tavern, 200 E. Branch, Arroyo Grande, is hosting the Third Tuesday Dining With Purpose fundraiser on Aug. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. All proceeds during that time period will go to the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition ... Central Coast State Parks Association is teaming up with Bliss Cafe, 778 Higuera St., SLO on Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., for a fundraiser. Healthy, organic, and tasty meals will be offered on the creekside patio, with 20 percent of the sales going to the association to support interpretation, education, and volunteer efforts. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is one smart cookie. Send icing to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

