Food causes 

Help raise money for the dogs and cats of Woods while eating pizza on Aug. 9 for the Woods 20 Percent Day at California Pizza Kitchen in SLO, 876 Marsh St. Just show your server Woods Humane Society's flyer and 20 percent of your check will go to Woods ... The Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers Cookoff is always a biggie for the Paso Robles Rotary Club and their quest to contribute funds for local high school scholarships. The sampling of award-winning wine, beer, and food, live music, and winery competitions will take place Aug. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mid-State Fair grounds. Tickets cost $50 to $90 and are available at eventbrite ... Central Coast Cider Festival pours into Atascadero on Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. A portion from this year's event will benefit Woods Humane Society's Daphne Fahsing Spay and Neuter Clinic in Atascadero. Guests will discover 15 craft cider producers (including Bristols and Tin City Cider Co.), seven local food vendors, and music from the Tipsy Gypsies. CiderFest will take place at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake. The InCider Experience ticket ($65) offers an intimate tasting experience, and a revamped Sunday Brunch Seminar ($50) will be held on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Atascadero City Hall Rotunda. Tickets are available at centralcoastciderfestival.com and Boo Boo Records in SLO. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre really likes them apples. Send a bushel a day to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.