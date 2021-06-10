Food & Drink 2021 

This year's annual Food and Drink issue comes out just as restaurants and bars can serve more customers with fewer restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we go out, and those shifts may stick around into the future. Staff Writer Karen Garcia writes about how breweries partnered with food vendors to stay open during the pandemic; Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to MEA Winery, which recently opened in Atascadero; and Staff Writer Kasey Bubnash gets into the future of outdoor dining on the Central Coast.