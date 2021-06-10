Got a News Tip?
June 10, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Food and Drink Issue

Food & Drink 2021 

By
food_and_drink_logo_2021.png

This year's annual Food and Drink issue comes out just as restaurants and bars can serve more customers with fewer restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we go out, and those shifts may stick around into the future. Staff Writer Karen Garcia writes about how breweries partnered with food vendors to stay open during the pandemic; Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to MEA Winery, which recently opened in Atascadero; and Staff Writer Kasey Bubnash gets into the future of outdoor dining on the Central Coast.

