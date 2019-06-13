Food & Drink 2019 

Sweet, salty, bitter, or indifferent, we think everyone’s taste buds have something to salivate over in New Times’ annual Food and Drink issue. For the cheese lover in all of us, San Luis Obispo creameries are churning out cheese in a very tough but delicious business; those with a sweet tooth can look forward to Creme de la Ice Cream’s unique lactose-free creamy ice cream flavors; the meat-obsessed should hit the butcher strip along Highway 101 from Templeton to Santa Maria to find the goods worth paying for ; and anyone who’s drunk and hungry downtown after dark should look to Zen out with a hot dog.

Wheels of delicious: Crafting cheese ain't easy on the Central Coast

Santa Maria-based Creme De La Ice Cream is working to bring homemade ice cream back to town—with a twist

Three Central Coast butcher shops carry on an age-old tradition

Meet Zen Dog's Nick Regalia, downtown SLO's lone late-night street vendor