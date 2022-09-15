Folk-n-Soak returns to Franklin Hot Springs Sept. 23-25 

Sept. 21 is officially the last day of summer, but if you're not ready for it to end, now's the time to book your spot at the 2022 Folk-n-Soak Music/Hot Springs/Yoga/Camping Festival returning next weekend, Sept. 23 to 25, at Franklin Hot Springs in Paso Robles (all ages; tickets at my805tix.com).

This is a super chill, under-the-radar event where you can camp or come for the day, and Franklin Hot Springs is a Paso Robles gem—a natural mineral hot spring with 100.1-degree water. While you're soaking, a parade of performers will keep you entertained.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Christopher Hawley Rollers

WET N WILD The Christopher Hawley Rollers are one of six artists playing throughout the weekend at the family friendly 2022 Folk-n-Soak, featuring music, camping, yoga, and more at Paso's Franklin Hot Springs on Sept. 23 through 25.

On Friday, Sept. 23, LA folk duo Lauren & Silas kicks things off at 4 p.m., followed by Beckford (6 p.m.), then The Christopher Hawley Rollers (7 p.m.), closing with Will Vanguard (10 p.m.). Hawley is the mastermind and organizer behind this long-running tradition.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, yoga begins at 10 a.m., with music from Will Vanguard starting at noon, followed by Dave Norwoods (2 p.m.), Taylor Dahl (4 p.m.), Sophie Diumenti (6 p.m.), The Christopher Hawley Rollers (8 p.m.), and closing with Lauren & Silas (10:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, Sept. 25, qi gong starts at 10 a.m., and at noon the annual Christopher Hawley Rollers all-inclusive nondenominational gospel set kicks off the bathrobe parade. Taylor Dahl plays at 2 p.m., and Lauren & Silas close out the event with a 4 p.m. set.

Day passes are $40, car camping is $65 for one night or $95 for two. There are four RV hook-up passes. Visit my805tix.com for availability.

Whale of a time

The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival is upon us on Sept. 17 and 18, and at the time of this writing, a few tickets were still available (whalerockmusicfestival.com). This benefit for Templeton Music Education is a terrific family-friendly day festival with tons of music, art, yoga, kids activities, and vendors.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Main Stage music begins at 1 p.m. with Sway Wild, followed by Niki J. Crawford at 2:30 p.m., Circles Around the Sun at 4:15, Allen Stone at 6 p.m., and headliner Grace Potter at 8 p.m. Meanwhile on the Stompin' Grounds Stage, see The SLO County Stumblers (noon), Hilary Watson (2 p.m.), Dante Marsh and the Vibesetters at 3:45 and again at 5:30 p.m., and Niki J. Crawford at 7:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Anthony Pidgeon

LOW TICKET ALERT! Saturday tickets for the Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 17 and 18 are almost sold out, and Sunday tickets—when The Devil Makes Three headlines—are getting low too. Buy now or miss it!

On Sunday, Sept. 18, AJ Lee & Blue Summit kicks off the music at 1 p.m., followed by Lindsay Lou at 2:30, Diggin Dirt at 4:15, Cory Wong at 6, and headliners The Devil Makes Three at 8 p.m. Meanwhile on the Stompin' Grounds Stage, see Jimbo Scott (noon), Sway Wild (2 p.m.), The Charities (3:45), Lindsay Lou (5:30 p.m.), and Samba Loca (7:30 p.m.)

Hitmaker

Blues icon Bonnie Raitt plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 20 (8 p.m.; $59.50 to $99.50 at ticketmaster.com), with special guest Mavis Staples opening. Raitt is a masterful slide guitarist who's recorded a ton of amazing songs. She made John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery" into the massive hit it's become, and songs such as "I Can't Make You Love Me," "Have a Heart," "Something to Talk About," "Thing Called Love," and "Nick of Time" made her into a superstar and Grammy winner.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Bonnie Riatt

BLUES ICON Slide guitarist, singer, and hitmaker Bonnie Raitt plays the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 20, with the incomparable gospel, soul, and R&B star Mavis Staples opening.

Also, Flogging Molly and The Interrupters co-headline Vina on Wednesday, Sept. 21 (6 p.m.; $45 to $65 at ticketmaster.com).

Country, punk, and Texas blues-rock

Numbskull and Good Medicine have three shows coming at you this week, starting with country star Randall King at BarrelHouse Brewing on Friday, Sept. 16 (6 p.m.; all ages; $22 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com) with Jon Stork opening. King, a Warner Music Nashville artist, grew up on the endless plains of West Texas.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Randall King

REAL DEAL COUNTRY Neo-traditionalist country star Randall King plays a Good Medicine and Numbskull show at BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 16, with Jon Stork opening.

They also bring skate punk kings Guttermouth to The Siren on Saturday, Sept. 17 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20) with Wolfpack opening.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Good Medicine and Numbskull host Texas blues-rock guitar slinger Ally Venable at The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Her newest album, Heart Of Fire, proves her time in quarantine was well spent.

More music ...

San Diego-based Aaron Wolf brings his reggae sounds to Frog and Peach this Thursday, Sept. 15 (10 p.m.; 21-and-older). His new single, "My People," came out about a week ago and has already garnered more than 10,000 streams.

Los Osos-based singer, pianist, guitarist, poet, and music teacher Emily Franklin plays a solo piano and vocal concert this Friday, Sept. 16, at SLO Cider (3419 Roberto Court, suite C), at 7 p.m. (all ages; free). She's got an amazing voice!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Daniel Alexander Harris

TRIPNOTIC Novo Amor—aka Welsh multi-instrumentalist Ali John Meredith-Lacey—plays the Fremont Theater on Sept. 16, bringing his soundscape indie folk to downtown SLO.

Novo Amor plays the Fremont Theater on Friday, Sept. 16 (8 p.m.; all ages; $25 to $32 at seeticket.us), bringing his triptastic tripnotic sounds to downtown SLO.

Cal Poly Arts presents the California International Guitar Festival on Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, on the Cal Poly campus, featuring master classes and concerts featuring Pepe Romero, Ana Vidovic, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, JIJI, Irina Kulikova, Adam Del Monte, Benjamin Verdery, Jack Cimo, Beijing Guitar Duo, and Daniel Ho. Visit californiainternationalguitarfestival.com for details.

Central Coast X Fest hosts an evening of hardcore music at The Siren El Chorro on Saturday, Sept. 17 (6 p.m.; all ages; $15 presale at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door). Bands include Phoenix thrash-metal act Incite, which is currently touring in support of their new album Wake Up Dead!, Sangre, Severed One, and local bands Suppressed Intentions, Hexenghül, 3000PSI, Toxic Wizard, and Viscerate.

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) presents soul act Drugdealer at SLO Brew Rock on Thursday, Sept. 22 (7 p.m.; all ages; $22 at ticketweb.com) with Swede & Skogen opening. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.