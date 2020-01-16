Flyjack low-cal hazy IPA 

After the holidays, as we adjust our pants sizes and resort to baggy T-shirts to hide our well-earned beer bellies, many of us are looking for a healthy version of our favorite brewskies. Fortunately lower-calorie craft beers have been in for a while. On the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, in January 2020, it just so happens that Firestone Walker Brewing Company released its own version of a beer—Flyjack—that fits our personal fitness laws: a low-calorie, low-alcohol option of their tasty hazy IPA. Which means someone in this county will be holding a yoga and Flyjack session sometime soon. And at least one Cal Poly student will declare herself on the Flyjack diet. The Flyjack has all the unique characteristics of a hazy IPA—big hop aroma; lush and full, yet refreshingly crisp flavor profile; and little hints of citrus. And to entice healthy drinkers who keep an active lifestyle, the beer has only 96 calories, 5 grams of carbs, and 4 percent ABV. "High on flavor, low on regret," as they say over at Firestone.

Flyjack is on sale and available in draft and six-pack can formats across Firestone Walker Brewing Company's distribution clients all throughout SLO County. For more on the Flyjack, visit firestonebeer.com, or stop by the brewery, 1400 Ramada Drive, Paso, to taste a cold one on draft. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always low on regret. Send your favorite sip-worthy beverages to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.