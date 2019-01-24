Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 24, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Flavors of Paso 

By

How sweet it is: Leo Leo Gelato will open its first scoop shop at the downtown Paso Market Walk, which is currently under construction at 1803 Spring St. in Paso Robles ... Speaking of industrial complexes brimming with tasty offerings, Paso Robles' Tin City recently added a new plate to its diverse table of artisan residents. Tin Canteen—home of seasonal pizza and fresh pasta dishes—has joined the existing wineries, breweries, distilleries, and ice cream shop in 2019. The restaurant features chef Michele Gargari and Brian Terrizzi, whose Giornata winery and Etto Pastificio pasta factory and store also call Tin City home (tincanteenpaso.net). Dig in! Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves a hot slice of pizza, especially when it's covered in pasta. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. It's all about beers, nachos, and unfussy fun at Broad Street Public House Read More

  2. From Prague to SLO Restaurant Month, with love Read More

  3. Foodie fun Read More

  4. Raise a glass Read More

  5. Do you brunch? Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation