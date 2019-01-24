Flavors of Paso 

How sweet it is: Leo Leo Gelato will open its first scoop shop at the downtown Paso Market Walk, which is currently under construction at 1803 Spring St. in Paso Robles ... Speaking of industrial complexes brimming with tasty offerings, Paso Robles' Tin City recently added a new plate to its diverse table of artisan residents. Tin Canteen—home of seasonal pizza and fresh pasta dishes—has joined the existing wineries, breweries, distilleries, and ice cream shop in 2019. The restaurant features chef Michele Gargari and Brian Terrizzi, whose Giornata winery and Etto Pastificio pasta factory and store also call Tin City home (tincanteenpaso.net). Dig in! Δ

