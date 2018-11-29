Got a News Tip?
November 29, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Flamenco dancer brings show and demo to SLO 

By

Savannah Fuentes presents her latest show, Pasajera: An Evening of Flamenco, at the 4 Cats Café and Gallery in SLO on Monday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Fuentes will be joined by guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer, percussionist, and dancer Jose Moreno.

This performance will be the 16th of an 18-date West Coast tour that began in Bellingham, Washington, and ends in Hermosa Beach. General admission ranges from $22 to $35. Tickets are $15 for students and $8 for children.

Prior to the show, Fuentes, Cortes, and Moreno will be presenting an educational Flamenco program at the SLO Library at 3:30 p.m. This interactive demonstration is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Visit savannahf.com for more information. Δ

