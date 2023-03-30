Fix your leaks 

It's springtime, the time of year when Californians work on repairing their lawns and restoring their gardens with bright and colorful plants before the hot days of summer set in.

The first day of spring marks when communities throughout America observe the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) National Fix a Leak Week (which was March 20 through 26). The annual observance promotes water conservation and helps consumers save money by identifying and repairing leaky irrigation systems, pipes, fixtures, and appliances.

Even though California has experienced significant snow and severe rainstorms in recent months, this springtime observance is as important as ever. The state continues to face the most severe drought in recorded history, and water levels in critical reservoirs remain below capacity.

As drought conditions evolve, our community mustcontinue to use water responsibly and take advantage of conservation rebates and programs that help improve water-use efficiency. Ongoing drought conditions have made conservation a way of life in California, and fixing leaks is a great place to start.

According to the EPA, average household leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year, and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. When you consider the average pool takes 18,000 gallons to fill, this is a massive waste of a precious resource.

To help our customers identify leaks, our highly skilled employees are providing free water audits. Participating customers will receive a free Flume Smart Home Water Monitor, a device that helps monitor water use, identify leaks, and control water costs directly from a smartphone app. Flume typically retails for $199.

Customers are also encouraged to visit gswater.com/fix-leak-week for tips to identify and repair indoor and outdoor leaks. By following these simple and efficient solutions, customers can conserve water and effectively manage their water bills.

At Golden State Water, we are also obligated to maintain our water system by properly maintainingand investing inthe infrastructure that protects local water supplies. The capital investments we are making today and in the future ensure that your community never has to think twice about the quality andreliabilityof its drinking water.

A shared commitment to saving water will have a profound impact on protecting our state's most precious resource, water.

This spring, join us in fixing a leak. Δ

Mark Zimmer is the general manager of Golden State Water Company, serving Los Osos, Santa Maria, and the Simi Valley. Send a letter in response to letters@newtimesslo.com.