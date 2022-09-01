Got a News Tip?
September 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Five Paso Robles wineries showcase art by Erin Hanson during September and October 

By

Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines are collaborating with artist Erin Hanson on a unique Art and Wine Tour. Starting on Sept. 9, each venue will be showcasing a selection of Hanson's contemporary artworks. The displays will remain up through Oct. 30.

IMAGE COURTESY OF THE ERIN HANSON GALLERY
  Image Courtesy Of The Erin Hanson Gallery

Tour visitors will have the chance to enter raffles to win artworks and wines. Visit erinhanson.com to find out more about the program. Each participating winery is located in Paso Robles. Δ

