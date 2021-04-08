Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 08, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Five local artists chosen to paint utility boxes in Santa Maria from pool of SLO and SB county-based applicants 

By

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department recently held a call for artists to paint traffic signal utility boxes in and around the city, which was open to both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county residents. Applicants were encouraged to pitch artworks based on themes that tie to Santa Maria's social, cultural, and/or historical identity.

Entries were due at the end of March and seven judges, as part of the department's Public Art Committee, narrowed down the entry pool to five winners. The following local artists were chosen for their proposed designs (listed respectively): Laura Lozan for Til We All Come Home; Frank Dominguez for SM Wine Country; Alberto Miguel Vazquez for Coztic Tototl/Yellow Bird; Elesa Carlson for Our Magnificent Landscape; and Briana Zacarias for Woman in Field.

"The variety of skilled artistic designs presented the judges with a challenge to pick only five proposals to be painted on utility boxes on the north side of the city," Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager, said in a statement.

The five artists will paint utility boxes along Donovan Road and Alvin Road in Santa Maria, and each artist will receive a stipend of $500 and up to $250 as reimbursement for material costs. Once the painted boxes are completed, photographs of the boxes will be added to the city's public art tour website (cityofsantamaria.org/art).

For more details on this public art program, reach the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department directly at (805) 925-0951, Ext. 2260. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Shot primarily in Santa Maria, new feature-length film Coast premieres at Santa Barbara International Film Festival Read More

  2. Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre presents a virtual duet compilation Read More

  3. Neo-Impressionist Paula DeLay has 30 originals on display at SLO Provisions through April Read More

  4. Firefly Lane Read More

  5. Nobody offers action-packed male escapist fantasy Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation