Firstfruits Farm SLO grows and harvests produce to alleviate food insecurity 

A San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit is combating food insecurity in the county by providing people who are often overlooked with the first pick of harvest.

"[We want to] give the best produce possible to the people in our community who are often given the leftovers and the last that's available," said Paul Shackleford, executive director of Firstfruits Farm SLO.

Shackleford added that the volunteer-driven Firstfruits Farm deeply considers whom they are harvesting for and distributing their produce to. They operate on their 173 Buckley Road property that's owned by a nonprofit organization called the Son Care Foundation. There, volunteers participate in field and farm care activities.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Paul Shackleford

HEALTHY BOUNTY Over the summer, Firstfruits Farm harvests and distributes roughly 40 crates of produce twice a week, which they distribute to food pantries like God's Storehouse and New Life Community Church.

"The only way our mission is fulfilled is by teams coming out on weekdays and weekends to prepare the fields, plant the seedlings, tend them throughout the year, and provide all of the harvesting," Shackleford said.

On Jan. 12, volunteers even helped with flood cleanup after historic rainstorms battered SLO County. They recovered and cleaned damaged items after the lower half of the field flooded and carried away many supplies stored at ground level.

From January and into the spring, Firstfruits Farm is in its restoration season. They've plowed the main field and planted a cover crop, which is a vegetation mix that benefits the soil, like grasses and legumes.

"We're running a small winter plot right now growing things we've traditionally had challenges with in the summer, like lettuce and broccoli. We've got our cabbage and cauliflower growing," he said.

For the next few weeks, Firstfruits Farm will be engaged in field infrastructure like painting buildings, fixing fences, repairing irrigation, and tending to the winter crop. All this is work to prepare the main field for the crop planting season, which typically begins at the end of March or in early April.

Volunteers meet at the farm every weekend to take care of these tasks. The next meet-up is planned for Jan. 21, and such work days will continue every Saturday until Feb. 18. Interested participants can register through the 'Events' page on the Firstfruits Farm website, firstfruitsslo.org.

"Since we're all volunteers, we typically have two to four leaders on a standard Saturday," Shackleford said. "With that, we can handle up to 20 to 25 people. Our leaders are former educators who can handle big groups of people."

Firstfruits Farm partners with other groups around SLO County, too. When they have more volunteers beyond existing facilitators' leadership capacity, wellness tech company Mindbody sends over some managers.

Firstfruits Farm's winter plot is already producing two to three crates of produce per week. Over the summer, the farm produced 40 to 50 crates twice a week. That harvest goes to distribution partners like God's Storehouse, a food pantry hosted by Grace Central Coast Church. They also provide fruits and vegetables to New Life Community Church in Arroyo Grande.

"God's Storehouse typically serves 100 households on a Saturday morning. New Life in AG serve between 300 and 500 households over their Tuesday and Wednesday distribution," Shackleford said. "We're just putting a small little addition into their pantry operations."

Shackleford is a volunteer himself. He said he loves the concept and actions behind local small-scale agriculture. He worked at a nearby ranch when he moved to SLO and stumbled upon Firstfruits Farm.

"I loved the balance of being able to work a day job that uses my skill set and being able to volunteer with a community organization like this to serve our community, grow food, and be connected to individuals who want to work towards that end," he said.

Fast facts

• The Community Foundation of SLO County activated its disaster support fund that accepts donations to assist with the rainstorms. The entirety of the fund will go directly to organizations and agencies helping those affected by the recent floods. Donations can be made online, or contact Cassandra Kartashov at cassandra@cfsloco.org for more information.

• To help people weather January's storms, the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande is looking for volunteers and donations in kind. They need new sweatshirts and sweatpants, large trash bags, rain gear, ponchos, and warm gloves, among other items. Learn more about donation and volunteering opportunities through warming center lead Charmain Navarette at (805) 295-1501 or email at charmain.navarette@5chc.org.

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at brajagopal@newtimesslo.com.