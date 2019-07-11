Got a News Tip?
July 11, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Finger pickin' good 

By

Fine fingerpicker Martin Paris will be playing for Penman Springs Vineyard's 2nd Friday event, on July 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 1985 Penman Springs Road, Paso. Railroad BBQ will make a stop for smoked tri-tip and bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños, and of course, there will be Penman's wines ... Also on July 12 at 6 p.m. is another music and food event worth checking out: Lemoore acoustic singer/songwriter Ryan Royer playing while the Hungry Mother Food Truck at The Station feeds the music lovers, 311 Higuera St. If you have yet to try the respectful food from Hungry Mother, whose mantra is "Love the land, respect the food, feed the soul," they will be cooking up dishes from the American South and Southeast Asia. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre says everything is better with flatbread. Send your favorite toppings and hot food tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

