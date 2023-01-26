Find your fun: Getting fit doesn't have to be about the gym. It can include swordfighting and dodgeball 

For our annual Health and Wellness issue, we decided to look for nontraditional ways of exercising. Adults don't necessarily have to be relegated to the gym or a standard sports league to get that blood moving. Turns out, nontraditional recreational opportunities abound in SLO County, including sword fighting and dodgeball. We also looked into college students' sexual health awareness for the issue, and it turns out California's sex ed programs don't necessarily teach students what they need to know.