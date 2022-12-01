Find Christmas cocktails, cheer at The Carrisa in downtown SLO 

Twinkly lights and holiday décor burst from every corner of the historic building that houses The Carrisa in downtown San Luis Obispo. Thanks to a collaboration between Rod and Hammer's SLO Stills and Karson Butler Events at the Ah Louis Store, the Christmas at The Carrisa pop-up showers 736 Higuera St. with drinks, bites, and festive feelings through the end of December.

"We're trying to bring the spirit back to downtown," said Rodney Cegleski—the Rod of Rod and Hammer's. "Good spirit, wholesome spirit."

LOVE AND JOY Rod and Hammer SLO Stills and Karson Butler Events came together to create Christmas at The Carrisa, an immersive holiday pop-up open throughout December.

As part of that spirit, a raffle and donations will benefit Dream Makers of SLO for adults with terminal cancer.

With the goal of creating a space where families, adults, and even college students can find a place to revel in good tidings, Christmas at The Carrisa is open nights and weekends with a Sunday brunch. Find hours and an event calendar online at thecarrisa.com.

Rodney and his wife, Robin, said the recently reopened Carrisa—which was previously SLO Brew before it transformed into a high-end Mexican restaurant—will now focus on hosting private events. The space will be open to the public throughout the duration of the holiday pop-up and be a potential place for future pop-ups, Robin said.

She said they—Rod and Hammer's and SLO Brew—wanted to ensure that the post-COVID-19 version of The Carrisa would be successful and help drive foot traffic back to the downtown corridor.

"As we came back into the downtown, we wanted to make sure we put our best foot forward with high-end cocktails—we have a high-end chef," Robin said. "And partnering with other businesses."

Chef Will Torres, who previously owned Farmhouse SLO and was the executive chef at Justin Winery before that, dreamed up the seasonal snacking menu, which includes Parmesan beignets, Boursin stuffed mushrooms, and desserts such as the ginger and passion fruit trifle. The drink menu is Rod and Hammer's heavy with whiskey cocktails and other holiday concoctions. For instance: This classier version of hot buttered rum, Tis the Season—a cask bourbon-based beverage with Tom and Jerry batter, chai tea, grated nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove.

Amber Karson of Karson Butler Events said that seeing the project and installation come to fruition has been wonderful, and she's glad to see how busy it's been since it opened on Nov. 16. Karson added that it was a fun project to work on, dreaming up the space layout, décor, menu, holiday activities, and more with the Rod and Hammer's/SLO Brew crew.

"We all came together to dream up something that the community needed, and the whole idea was to bring back some life and love to the downtown corridor," Karson said, adding that she has a particular passion for historic buildings.

Karson Butler Events at the Ah Louis Store celebrated six years on Small Business Saturday, which was Nov. 27 this year. The events-focused party store is stocked with everything you might need to throw a soiree and is currently bedecked in holiday glitz, including more than 500 specialty ornaments, gifts, wrapping paper, décor, and more.

As an event professional for 21 years, the Cal Poly grad said parent company Karson Butler Events has been in business since 2008 with offices in Washington, D.C., and at the Ah Louis Store. Karson runs it with her sister, Emily Butler, and they focus on the intersection between food, wine, hospitality, tourism, and travel.

"Carrisa is a new baby for us, but it fits with what we do in the hospitality space," Karson said. "It's been fun to see that come to life."

• Jolly Old Saint Nick will lead a Holiday Pet Parade at the SLO Botanical Garden on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. The garden's collaboration with Woods Humane Society welcomes leashed and friendly dogs to walk from El Chorro Dog Park to the botanical garden. The event is in addition to Nature Nights, a light and art exhibit available through Jan. 8, 2023. For more info, visit slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400. Δ

