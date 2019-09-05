Film Listings, 9/5/19 – 9/12/19 

All theater listings are as of Friday, Sept. 6.

AFTER THE WEDDING

What's it rated? PG-13

Where's it showing? Galaxy, The Palm

ANGEL HAS FALLEN

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Campbell Grobman Films

DYNAMIC DUO Clay Banning (Nick Nolte) helps his son, framed special agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), clear his name and evade the FBI, in Angel Has Fallen.

In case you need a refresher, this is the third offering of the Fallen franchise that started in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and was followed in 2016 with London Has Fallen. Each stars noble Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler). In this newest iteration directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller), after being framed for attempting to assassinate the president, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency as he works to clear his name and find the true culprit, who aims to take out President Thumbull (Morgan Freeman). (120 min.)

—Glen Starkey

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Stadium 10

Pick

Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn, Woman in Gold, Goodbye Christopher Robin) directs this screenplay by Mark Bomback based on Garth Stein's novel about a dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner), who learns from his aspiring Formula One race car driver/owner Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia) that racetrack techniques can also successfully guide us through life.

Yes, it's overly sentimental. Yes, it's contrived. But it's about the loyalty and companionship of a good dog! Cynics steer clear, but dog lovers, don't miss this one! (109 min.)

—Glen

BENNETT'S WAR

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Galaxy

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Esx Entertainment

OFF-ROAD WARRIOR Former soldier Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) becomes a competitive motocross racer after being medically discharged, in the sports drama, Bennett's War.

Medically discharged soldier Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) competes as a motocross racer to earn enough funds to save his father's (Trace Adkins) farm from foreclosure, in this sports drama from director Alex Ranarivelo (Dirt, The Ride). (95 min.)

—Caleb Wiseblood

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Fair Oaks

Pick

Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) directs Viveik Kalra as Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent living in a working-class town in 1987 during difficult racial and economic times. Javed turns to poetry to make sense of his life, but then a classmate introduces him to Bruce Springsteen's music, which seems to offer parallels to his life and shows Javed another outlet for his pent-up dreams.

Like much of The Boss's music, Blinded by the Light is a life-affirming rock anthem. Sure, it hits a lot of familiar notes, and it's a bit cheesy, but you'll cheer its conclusion and love the ride along the way. Its message of inclusion is also the message we need. (96 min.)

—Glen

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Material Pictures

SEE BRITTANY RUN Motivated to lose weight, a hard-partying woman (Jillian Bell) sets out to compete in the New York City Marathon, in the drama-comedy, Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Hard-partying Brittany (Jillian Bell, Workaholics) receives a startling wake-up call when a visit to the doctor reveals how unhealthy she is. Determined to lose weight, Brittany takes up running to help her prepare for a new goal: to compete in the New York City Marathon. First-time writer-director Paul Downs Colaizzo helms this drama-comedy. (103 min.)

—Caleb

DAVID CROSBY: REMEMBER MY NAME

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm (ends Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.)

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Vinyl Films

ICON/PARIAH David Crosby—founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash—is the subject of the new documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, which explores his life and music.

A.J. Eaton directs this documentary on David Crosby—famed founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash—who over the years has been estranged from all the famous musicians he worked with, but who at 77-year-old is still focused on making music. (95 min.)

—Glen

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy

Pick

James Bobin (Alice Through the Looking Glass, Muppets Most Wanted, Muppets) directs this film based on Chris Gifford's book series about the titular teenage explorer (Isabela Moner), who leads her friends on a mission to rescue her parents and discover the mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (102 min.)

—Glen

ECHO IN THE CANYON

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

In his directorial debut, co-writer Andrew Slater (with co-writer Eric Barrett) helms this documentary examining the 1960s Laurel Canyon music scene and bands such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas. Through a mix of archival footage and contemporary interviews, we discover how this seminal time in music history has informed contemporary artists such as Fiona Apple, Beck, Norah Jones, and Jakob Dylan. (82 min.)

—Glen

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Park, Stadium 10

Pick

David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) directs this new installment into the Fast & Furious franchise. This time around, genetically enhanced villain, Brixton (Idris Elba), threatens humanity with a super-virus, leading lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to team-up with outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop him. When Shaw's sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), is also drawn into the fray, things get personal. (145 min.)

—Glen

GOOD BOYS

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES

IN OVER THEIR HEADS Three sixth graders—Lucas (Keith L.Williams), Thor (Brady Noon), and Max (Jacob Tremblay)—skip school and go on an incredible adventure involving stolen drugs, teenage girls, and thepromise of an epic party, in Good Boys.

Co-writer Gene Stupnitsky (Bad Teacher, The Office) directs this buddy adventure comedy, in which an invitation to a party with cool kids leads a group of goody-good sixth graders—Lucas (Keith L. Williams), Thor (Brady Noon), and Max (Jacob Tremblay)—to skip school, buy drugs, and sip beers.

It's a tried-and-true comedy formula, and as much as I want to be annoyed that Good Boys is just the little boy version of Booksmart, and that Booksmart is just the girl version of Superbad, I loved it. I loved them all, OK?! Sue me! (Just kidding, please don't). (89 min.)

—Kasey Bubnash

HONEYLAND

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov direct this documentary/drama about a female bee hunter whose livelihood is threatened by a family of nomadic beekeepers.

Hatidze Muratova takes care of her ailing mother in a tiny village devoid of roads, running water, and electricity. She ekes out a living farming wild bee honey, which she sells in the nearest city, a four-hour walk away.

Her simple lifestyle is disrupted by the arrival of a family led by Hussein and Ljutvie Sam, their seven children, and small herd of cattle. Like Hatidze, they're struggling to survive, and after learning about her honey trade, Hussein starts an operation of his own.

The film explores the tension between sustainability and exploitation, nature and humanity, and harmony and discord. (87 min.)

—Glen

IT: CHAPTER 2

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures

FLOAT ON Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as the devilish clown, Pennywise, in the horror sequel, It: Chapter 2.

From director Andres Muschietti (Mama, It) comes the anticipated sequel to the 2017 Stephen King adaptation. Twenty-seven years after his last appearance, the demonic clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) has returned to torment the residents of Derry. The members of the Losers' Club, who have long since drifted apart from one another, must reunite to stop him. (170 min.)

—Caleb

JAY MYSELF

What's it rated? Not rated

Where's it showing? The Palm

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Mind Hive Films

HOME SWEET HOME Artist and photographer Jay Maisel parts with his New York home of 48 years after deciding to sell it, in the documentary, Jay Myself.

Director Stephen Wilkes helms this documentary focused on one of his own mentors, artist and photographer Jay Maisel. The film follows Maisel during a move, after selling his New York home of 48 years, and is screening exclusively at The Palm Theatre in SLO. (79 min.)

—Caleb

THE LION KING

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park

Jon Favreau (Elf, Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens, Chef, The Jungle Book (2016)) helms this photorealistic-animated remake of Disney's 1994 animated classic of the same name about lion prince Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub and Donald Glover as an adult), who's driven from his kingdom as a cub after his king father, Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), is murdered by his jealous brother, Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor). (118 min.)

—Caleb

LUCE

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Topic Studios

CONFRONTED Accomplished student and athlete Luce's (Kelvin Harrison Jr., center) stellar reputation is called into question after his teacher discovers something shocking in his locker, in Luce.

Julius Onah directs this film based on J.C. Lee's play about a white couple's adopted black son, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a star high school athlete and debater whose reputation is in jeopardy after his teacher, Harriet Wilson (Octavia Spencer), discovers something in his locker and begins to suspect he harbors sinister ideas.

A stellar ensemble cast and a thought-provoking examination of privilege, race, and trust elevates this mesmerizing piece of cinema to high art. (109 min.)

—Glen

MAIDEN

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

Alex Holmes (Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story) directs the true story of Tracy Edwards, a young cook on a boat who formed the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

This documentary stands out from the rest as Holmes puts you in the thick of sailing at sea alongside these women rather than just telling you their already compelling story. With every challenge in the water and objection of being told "girls" can't win, let alone make it through the first stretch of the race, the audience is with the women in their triumph. (97 min.)

—Karen Garcia

ONCE UPON A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Stadium 10

Pick

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight) helms this story set in 1969 Hollywood about fading TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they struggle to remain relevant in the changing entertainment industry. Tarantino's ninth film features an ensemble cast and multiple storylines. (161 min.)

—Glen

OVERCOMER

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price (if you're a Christian)

Where's it showing? Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Affirm Films

WE SHALL OVERCOME Former basketball coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick) takes on the challenge of his life when he coaches an underdog cross-country runner, in the faith-based film, Overcomer.

Former basketball coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick, who also co-writes and directs) takes on the challenge of his life when he coaches determined underdog cross-country runner Hannah Scott (Aryn Wright-Thompson), in this faith-based film.

Non-believers will find this a boring teen movie that morphs into a boring sermon on the power of prayer. Believers will revel in its feel-good story of finding the faith to persevere. (119 min.)

—Glen

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Bay, Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Armory Films

SENSE OF ADVENTURE Zak (Zack Gottsagen, right), a young man with Down syndrome, embarks on a Mark Twain-like odyssey, joined by small-time outlaw Tyler (Shia LeBeouf, left), and kind nursing home employee Eleanor (Dakota Johnson, center), in The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Writers-directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz helm this adventure dramedy about Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. With the help of small-time outlaw Tyler (Shia LeBeouf), and kind nursing home employee, Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), the trio embarks on a Mark Twain-like odyssey.

This sweet crowd pleaser hits all the right notes and is enriched by a stellar cast. It opens with 22-year-old Zak, a ward of the state, stuck in a nursing home because the state "has nowhere else to put him." The nursing home residents love him because he's a sweet young man, but he doesn't belong there. His roommate is Carl (an excellent Bruce Dern), who's exceedingly tired of watching Zak's old wrestling tapes of his favorite pro wrestler The Salt Water Redneck, aka Clint (an equally excellent Thomas Haden Church), who runs a small wrestling school. Long story short, Zak eventually slips out of the home and is on the road.

Meanwhile, we meet Tyler, who's stealing crabs out of crab pots. Through flashbacks, we learn he had a brother, Mark (Jon Bernthal), with whom he fished but who has since passed away. Tyler's just trying to get by, but the crab pot owners—Duncan (John Hawkes) and Ratboy (Yelawolf)—are now out to get him, forcing him to run. Tyler at first reluctantly but later joyfully promises to get Zak to the Salt Water Redneck's wrestling school, and off they go Huck Finn style.

This is a small film with a big heart. I loved it. (93 min.)

—Glen

READY OR NOT

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the duo behind Devil's Due), this horror thriller witnesses Grace's (Samara Weaving, The Babysitter) wedding night take an evil turn when she's forced to participate in a time-honored tradition of her new husband's (Mark O'Brien, Halt and Catch Fire) rich, eccentric family to play a terrifying and deadly game.

Many of the film's supporters point to its subversive nature, describing it as a social commentary on the class system—rich versus poor, all that jazz. It's there, but the same can be said of numerous horror films in the last few years; brilliant (Us) and not-so-much (The First Purge) alike. But also ... so what? Subtext loses its potency when it's spoon-fed, especially when said spoon is in the hands of bombastic characters trying to choo-choo-train heavy themes down my throat. Guess I'm just more of an airplane guy. (105 min.)

—Caleb

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (EXTENDED CUT)

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Clown) directs this story that follows the events of Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins besties Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) on a European vacation, hoping for a little heroics-free rest and relaxation, but when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes calling, Peter works to uncover the mystery of otherworldly attacks plaguing Europe. (129 min.)

—Glen

TOY STORY 4

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Park

Pick

Josh Cooley directs this fourth feature in the Toy Story franchise. This time around, Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) must convince his toy pals to welcome a new addition, Forky (Tony Hale), into their fold, even though Forky is just a spork made into a toy in arts and crafts class by their child, Bonnie. When Bonnie's family goes on a road trip, Forky takes off, so Woody and a few other toys go in search of him. (100 min.)

—Caleb

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Annapurna Pictures

WHO'LL STOP THE RAIN? Cate Blanchett stars as dormant architect Bernadette Fox in director Richard Linklater's adaptation of Maria Semple's novel, Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Co-writer and director Richard Linklater (Slacker, Dazed and Confused, Waking Life, School of Rock, Boyhood) adapts Maria Semple's novel to the big screen. Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette Fox, who after years concentrating on being a good mother decides to reconnect with her creative passions, leading to an adventure that reinvents her life.

There's really only one thing stopping me from calling Where'd You Go, Bernadette perfectly mediocre, and that's Blanchett's nuanced performance as an introverted, deteriorating artist on the brink of newfound inspiration. She's a "retired" architect who's just as icy, if not more than, the settings she inhabits, whether it's the rainy streets of Seattle or the snowy terrain of Antarctica-where her 15-year-old daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson), proposes as a summer vacation destination for the family. (130 min.) Δ

—Caleb

New Times movie reviews were compiled by Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood this week. Contact him at cwiseblood@newtimesslo.com.