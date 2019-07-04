Film Listings, 7/4/19 – 7/11/19 

Editor's note: Due to early deadlines caused by the holiday, not all theaters provided complete listings. Check with theaters for films and show times.

ALADDIN

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Co-writer and director Guy Richie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) helms this live-action remake of Disney's animated 1992 film of the same name. Mena Massoud takes on the title role as a kindhearted street urchin who dreams of winning the heart of Jasmine (Naomi Scott), a princess living a constricted life. Aladdin is ordered by Grand Vizier Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) to bring him a magical lamp, but Aladdin soon discovers the lamp, when rubbed, releases a genie (Will Smith), who grants the lamp bearer's wishes. Can Aladdin use the genie to stop Jafar's evil intentions and win the heart of his love? (128 min.)

—Caleb Wiseblood

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of New Line Cinema

BREAK GLASS FOR SCARES! Demonologist Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) thinks she's got possessed doll Annabelle locked safely away, but soon the doll is after her daughter, in Annabelle Comes Home.

ANNABELLE COMES HOME

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

PICK

To keep the possessed doll from wreaking havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) lock Annabelle in their artifacts room at home. But unspeakable horror awaits the family when Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on Judy, the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, and her friends.

You'd think this far along in the Conjuring franchise, the idea fountain would run dry, but for horror fans, there'll still be some surprises here, though perhaps not as scary and effective as those that came before. Add in some great performances, some deeper messages about guilt, and an unnerving atmosphere, and you have the makings of an effective, albeit highly commercialized, horror flick. (100 min.)

—Caleb

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy

PICK

Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War) co-direct this follow-up to their 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War, which resulted in Thanos turning half the universe's population into dust. The remaining Avengers reassemble and work to undo Thanos' destructive act and restore the universe. It's the 11th film in the connected Marvel Universe series. (181 min.)

—Glen Starkey

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

PICK

John Chester (Lost in Woonsocket, Rock Prophecies) directs this documentary about his and his wife's developing a sustainable farm on a 200-acre patch of depleted ground in Ventura County. They work to rehabilitate the soil, plant orchards and row crops, and raise a variety of animals. Hoping to live in harmony with nature, they discover that nature isn't always interested in living in harmony with them. (91 min.)

—Glen

CHILD'S PLAY

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Park, Stadium 10

PICK

Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) directs this reboot based on the 1988 slasher film of the same name, which spawned six sequels and introduced the Chucky character, a doll possessed by a serial killer's soul. This time around, Karen Barclay (Aubrey Plaza) gives her son, Andy (Gabriel Bateman), a doll named Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill), unaware of its evil intent.

Is it unnecessarily gory? Yes! Is there heaping helpings of '80s nostalgia? Yes! Does it comment on our Alexa/Siri/Google Home lives? Yes! Are those things you like? If yes, go see it! (90 min.)

—Glen

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Greenwich Entertainment

STOP, WHAT'S THAT SOUND? David Crosby and Jakob Dylan discuss the magic of the 1960s Laurel Canyon music scene, in the excellent new documentary Echo in the Canyon.

ECHO IN THE CANYON

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

PICK

In his directorial debut, co-writer Andrew Slater (with co-writer Eric Barrett) helms this documentary examining the 1960s Laurel Canyon music scene and bands such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas. Through a mix of archival footage and contemporary interviews, we discover how this seminal time in music history has informed contemporary artists such as Fiona Apple, Beck, Norah Jones, and Jakob Dylan.

Both educational and entertaining, this doc is a must-see for anyone with even a passing interest in this fertile moment in rock history, when folk and rock were melded together. The period was rife with cross-pollination of sounds and ideas, as well as collaboration and competition. Did you know, for instance, that The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds (1966) inspired The Beatles to create Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)?

The film is guided by Dylan, who conducts interview with the likes of producer Lou Adler, Jackson Browne, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, and other luminaries of the period.

Meanwhile, Dylan has also enlisted a bevy of contemporary performers to re-create some of the classic songs that came out of the Laurel Canyon scene. Fiona Apple, Beck, Jade Castrinos (of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes), Norah Jones, Cat Power, and Regina Spektor are shown practicing the songs and later performing them in concert.

And to spice up the proceedings and add vintage color, Slater also mixes in scenes from the 1969 film Model Shop, starring Anouk Aimée and Gary Lockwood, which Slater and Dylan explain helped spark their interest in the '60s L.A. folk rock scene.

You'll hear some amazing stories and watch some terrific performances, both archival and contemporary as Dylan leads his cohorts in re-creating songs. Poignant moments, laughs, and even a few come-to-Jesus moments work together to create a perceptive walk down memory lane. (82 min.)

—Glen

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Universal Pictures

DA-DA-DA! A skinny dipper is attacked by a massive great white shark in the opening of the 1975 classic, Jaws, screening in Galaxy Theaters

JAWS (1975)

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Galaxy

PICK

Director Steven Spielberg's horror-thriller based on Peter Benchley's novel is widely considered the first-ever summer blockbuster. A massive man-eating shark plagues the beachgoers of Amity Island, a New England summer resort town, leading the town's new police chief, Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), to enlist marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to go in search of the fish before it kills again. (122 min.)

—Glen

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

F. Gary Gray (Friday, Set It Off, The Italian Job, Fate of the Furious) directs this new installment in the sci-fi comedy franchise Men in Black. This time around, new Agent M (Tessa Thompson) joins the U.K. Men in Black team, including Agent O (Emma Thompson), High T (Liam Neeson), Agent H (Chris Hemsworth), and Agent C (Rafe Spall) to search for an enemy mole in their organization.

This is a sequel in search of an original idea, and try as it might, it can't find one. You won't need to get neuralyzed to erase your memory of this film; it's so forgettable it will be an afterthought before the theater door closes behind you. (115 min.)

—Glen

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of B-reel Films

DARK SUMMER Dani (Florence Pugh, center) travels to Sweden for a festival that turns out to be run by an evil pagan cult, in the new horror film Midsommar.

MIDSOMMAR

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

NEW

Writer-director Ari Aster (Hereditary) helms this mystery-horror about young American couple Christian (Jack Reynor) and Dani (Florence Pugh), who travel with friends to Sweden for a once-every-90-years festival, which they soon discover is run by a pagan cult with sinister intent. (140 min.)

—Glen

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Imagine Entertainment

THE MASTER The life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti (center) is explored in director Ron Howard's new documentary, Pavarotti.

PAVAROTTI

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Galaxy, The Palm

PICK

Filmmaker Ron Howard (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man) directs this documentary that examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The film features never-before-seen footage, concert performances, and intimate interviews with the performer.

Howard clearly has a lot of affection for his subject, and he makes the man as thrilling and interesting as his music. Of course, a man with Pavarotti-sized appetites can't come out looking like an angel, which only serves to humanize a man with god-sized talent. (114 min.)

—Caleb

ROCKETMAN

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm, Stadium 10

PICK

Dexter Fletcher (Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle) directs "a musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years," with Taron Egerton in the lead role as the singer of "Rocket Man," "Your Song," "Daniel," and dozens of other hits.

It's an impression of Elton's life. It's about his struggle with homosexuality, his estrangement from his parents, his rocky relationships, his handling of fame, and his eventual realization that his lifestyle isn't sustainable. One of his biggest fears is whether or not he'll be as good without the drugs and alcohol, which allowed him to overcome his fears and become a superstar. (121 min.)

—Glen

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Park, Stadium 10

Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets) and Jonathan de Val band together to co-direct the second installment of the animated Secret Life of Pets. This time around, the New York apartment furry residents leave their owners once again on an adventure to save a new wild friend.

While there are plenty of one-liners that are definitely flying over the heads of the young audience in the theater, the plot of the film is all over the place. An elementary-school-aged kid is probably not going to notice the three stories that honestly should have been separate animated shorts that somehow clumsily come together, but all you adults out there definitely will. Save your pretty pennies, parents, and just wait to Redbox it or stream it on your preferred service. (86 min.)

—Karen Garcia

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of BBC Films

SECRETS AND LIES A young film student named Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne, left) falls for an apparently well-to-do man named Anthony (Tom Burke), but as their relationship continues, she begins to realize he's hiding something, in The Souvenir.

THE SOUVENIR

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? The Palm

NEW

Writer-director Joanna Hogg (Unrelated, Archipelago, Exhibition) helms this mystery-romance set in the early '80s, about a young film student named Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), who falls for an apparently well-to-do man named Anthony (Tom Burke), but as their relationship continues, she begins to realize he harbors dark secrets. (120 min.)

—Glen

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Marvel Studios

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, a fledgling superhero investigating otherworldly attacks plaguing Europe, in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

What's it rated? PG-13

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

NEW

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins his best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) on a vacation trip to Europe. But Parker's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are scrapped when he agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of several otherworldly attacks plaguing the continent. (135 min.)

—Caleb

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Pixar Animation Studios

PIXAR PERFECT Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), and Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) reunite in Toy Story 4.

TOY STORY 4

What's it rated? G

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

PICK

Josh Cooley directs this fourth feature in the Toy Story franchise. This time around, Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) must convince his toy pals to welcome a new addition, Forky (Tony Hale), into their fold, even though Forky is just a spork made into a toy in arts and crafts class by their child, Bonnie. When Bonnie's family goes on a road trip, Forky takes off, so Woody and a few other toys go in search of him.

The Forky stuff is just the tip of the iceberg though; there's so much going on in this movie. And in my opinion, Forky gets upstaged by at least four other new characters.

I'll start with the villain, a 1950s pull-string doll named Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), who Woody and Forky encounter in an antique store on their journey back to Bonnie. Just in case the creepy doll vibe isn't already eerie enough, "Midnight, the Stars, and You"—you know, the ballroom song from The Shining—starts playing as Gabby Gabby sits in a baby carriage, steered by her posse of demented ventriloquist dummies. I won't reveal her insidious intentions, but as with most memorable villains, things aren't so black and white. The film does a great job of exploring her side of the story, and we come to sympathize with Gabby Gabby's plight, just not the means she uses to rectify it.

Some other great new characters include a perfectly cast Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), a Canadian daredevil action figure; and the duo of Ducky and Bunny (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively), a couple of plush toys stuck on the prize rack at a carnival. Those three collectively deliver the best punchlines in the movie, hands down. But in all seriousness, the most badass character in the film is series veteran Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who gets a well-deserved return to the franchise.

When I first heard Toy Story 4 was in the works, I felt betrayed and bewildered. Toy Story 3 had such a finality to it, why try to follow a nearly perfect ending to the series? So why keep going? Well, money of course! Little did I know Pixar's more noble intentions for this installment, which surprisingly opens the door to countless more adventures—for some characters more than others.

The final product isn't the petty cash-grab I was expecting, and believe it or not, I actually enjoyed it even more than Toy Story 3. Fight me! Neither film is on par with 1 or 2 in my book, but wow does this one get pretty darn close. There's a really genuine story here, which can't be said of too many fourth entries in a series. (100 min.)

—Caleb

YESTERDAY

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Bay, Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

