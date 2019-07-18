Film Listings, 7/18/19 – 7/25/19 

All theater listings are as of Friday, July 19

APOLLO 11

What's it rated? G

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre on Saturday, July 20, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of CNN Films

SPACE, MAN To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the U.S. landing on the moon, Downtown Centre Cinemas will screen the documentary Apollo 11 on July 20.

Pick

Todd Douglas Miller (Dinosaur 13) directs this documentary about the historic 1969 mission to land on the moon. Using archival footage, you'll witness Cmdr. Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their amazing eight-day mission to the moon and back.

The film opens hours before countdown, and we see the astronauts being fitted in their suits, technicians working on a leaking valve, and monitors lined with men—and a couple women—keeping track of the various systems. Putting a man on the moon was a monumental undertaking, which First Man (2018), starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, did a terrific job of fictionalizing. In Apollo 11, we're watching the real thing, and it's just as gripping.

Director Miller allows the archival footage and newscaster narration to tell the story, but when the voiceover alludes to the psychological baggage each astronaut takes into a dangerous space mission with him, we see photos and home movies of their families and test flights that led up to penetrating space—all that came before and all that could be lost.

The documentary reminds viewers that the Vietnam War was raging and the Chappaquiddick incident occurred during the mission—two things competing for news time in an era of three networks. We were in the midst of the Cold War, and there's no overstating the sense of pride that flooded the nation. The display of elation from both the NASA workers and the throngs of onlookers, for instance a J.C. Penney parking lot full of campers watching the launch and touchdown, is astounding. It's also fun to see some of the celebrities who attended the launch, such as Johnny Carson and George C. Scott.

President Nixon and Secretary of State Kissinger are both on the U.S.S. Hornet when the astronauts are recovered from the ocean. It was a big deal, and Apollo 11 delivers a gripping chronicle of this incredible American achievement. (93 min.)

—Glen Starkey

THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? The Palm

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of End Cue

HIYA! After being randomly attacked, timid Casey (Jesse Eisenberg) decides to join a dojo and learn martial arts, leading him into a hyper-masculine underworld, in The Art of Self-Defense, screening exclusively at The Palm.

New

Writer and director Riley Stearns (Faults) helms this story about mild-mannered Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who after being attacked, decides he needs to learn to protect himself. He enrolls in a local dojo run by the charismatic Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), who with hardcore brown belt Anna (Imogen Poots), helps Casey gain confidence. Feeling like he's ready to take his training to the next level, Casey enrolls in Sensei's mysterious night classes where he discovers a dark world of hyper-masculinity. (104 min.)

—Glen

BETHANY HAMILTON: UNSTOPPABLE

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? The Palm

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Aaron Lieber

GET RAD! Bethany Hamilton may have lost her arm to a tiger shark attack, but that didn't stop her from becoming a pro surfer, chronicled in the new documentary Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, screening exclusively at The Palm.

Pick

Co-writer and director Aaron Lieber (The Pursuit, Lakey Peterson: Zero to 100) helms this documentary about a side of Bethany Hamilton's life that we rarely see. Lieber show's the audience that she's more than just the 13-year-old girl who lost her arm to a tiger shark back in 2003.

While we get a glimpse of Hamilton's triumphs and current adult life, it feels limited. I think if I Googled her past interviews with Oprah, I'd be pretty caught up with her current life. The only thing I wouldn't see is the breathtaking surf shots and aerial views of the ocean.

The film opens up 16 years after Hamilton survived a shark attack that left her without her left arm. She's in a boat with her husband in Maui, sizing up her toughest challenge yet, riding a section of treacherous waves dubbed "Jaws." The challenge is one of many that Hamilton faces throughout her life.

We're immediately plunged into home videos and interviews with her family and childhood friends in her hometown of Kauai, Hawaii. It's a consensus that Hamilton was a natural surfer who loved a challenge and—let's face it—was better than the boys in her competing level.

She and her best friend Alana Blanchard, another future pro surfer, were out surfing one morning when Hamilton was attacked. But multiple home videos of her time in the hospital showed that her positive spirit never faltered, and her ambition to get back in the water was larger than her loss.

The documentary doesn't linger on the shark attack, as Hamilton didn't, although we see much of her career throughout her teenage years was centered on it.

Instead Hamilton focused on challenges in her professional life that she wouldn't give up on, she learned to swim with one arm and tackled professional-level surfing skills such as barrel riding and aerials. Aside from her life in the water, on land she also faced the challenge of growing up, married life, and motherhood.

With all her challenges, Hamilton greeted them with a smile and headstrong determination.

This is the second documentary that Lieber has directed that focuses on a prominent female surfer who beats the odds. Hamilton's story, however, is unique and definitely had the audience in my theater audibly gasping and praising her for her courage.

If you love the ocean, surfing, and inspirational stories, Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable will leave you on the edge of your seat with the obstacles she's consistently conquering. (98 min.)

—Karen Garcia

CRAWL

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Paramount Pictures

SURVIVE During a hurricane, Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario, right) returns home to save her father, Dave (Barry Pepper), and the family dog but discovers floodwaters are infested with alligators, in Crawl.

Pick

Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes (2006), Piranha 3D, Horns) directs this action-horror film about Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario), who during a Category 5 hurricane returns to her family home to save her father, Dave (Barry Pepper), who's trapped in his flooding basement. When she arrives, however, the hurricane is the least of her problems as massive alligators make their escape increasingly unlikely.

While Crawl isn't going to win any awards, it's a masterful example of tension-filled action, and its claustrophobic setting adds to the thrills. We meet our protagonist during her college swim practice, letting us know that Haley has skills in the water. That turns out to be important since she spends most of the film submerged.

There's also some side plots about her parents' divorce, issues between her and her older sister, Beth (Morfydd Anderson), who calls to ask her to check on their dad, and Haley and her father's estrangement. He's her childhood swim coach, a driving taskmaster, who she hasn't seen in awhile and who has stopped showing up at her swim meets. These side plots offer some emotional resonance and help develop the chance for reconciliation between her and her dad while also offering moments of reprieve from the tooth and claw terrors menacing them.

Between the growing storm and its wind, rain, and rising floodwaters, not to mention the alligators, Haley and her dad have their hands full. When she finally reaches him, her dad's seriously injured. Getting into the basement to find and save him proves a lot easier than getting out.

The alligators themselves are effectively rendered CGI and realistic models, and there's a lot of excellent underwater footage. Like the granddaddy of underwater horror, Jaws, Crawl knows how to up the tension ante. The violence is pretty graphic, and the jump scares are frequent and well executed.

It really helps that Scodelario gives an all-in performance. She's 100 percent game as the determined daughter who instead of being a damsel in distress is the hero. She gets battered, bloodied, bruised, and worse, but her grit makes her a quintessential hero. Pepper as her dad also delivers a committed performance, which is what makes these campy, B-movie stories come to life. If you're looking for an effective horror thriller, this one's worth a watch. (87 min.)

—Glen

ECHO IN THE CANYON

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

In his directorial debut, co-writer Andrew Slater (with co-writer Eric Barrett) helms this documentary examining the 1960s Laurel Canyon music scene and bands such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas. Through a mix of archival footage and contemporary interviews, we discover how this seminal time in music history has informed contemporary artists such as Fiona Apple, Beck, Norah Jones, and Jakob Dylan.

Both educational and entertaining, this doc is a must-see for anyone with even a passing interest in this fertile moment in rock history, when folk and rock were melded together. The period was rife with cross-pollination of sounds and ideas, as well as collaboration and competition. Did you know, for instance, that The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds (1966) inspired The Beatles to create Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)?

The film is guided by Dylan, who conducts interviews with the likes of producer Lou Adler, Jackson Browne, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, and other luminaries of the period.

Meanwhile, Dylan has also enlisted a bevy of contemporary performers to re-create some of the classic songs that came out of the Laurel Canyon scene. Fiona Apple, Beck, Jade Castrinos (of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes), Norah Jones, Cat Power, and Regina Spektor are shown practicing the songs and later performing them in concert.

And to spice up the proceedings and add vintage color, Slater also mixes in scenes from the 1969 film Model Shop, starring Anouk Aimée and Gary Lockwood, which Slater and Dylan explain helped spark their interest in the '60s LA folk rock scene.

You'll hear some amazing stories and watch some terrific performances, both archival and contemporary as Dylan leads his cohorts in re-creating songs. Poignant moments, laughs, and even a few come-to-Jesus moments work together to create a perceptive walk down memory lane. (82 min.)

—Glen

GLORY

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre on Sunday, July 21, at 1 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Tri-Star Pictures

AMERICAN HEROES Edward Zwick's 1989 Academy Award-winning film, Glory, about an all-black Civil War regiment, screens on July 21 in the Downtown Centre Cinemas.

Pick

Edward Zwick directs this historical drama about Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick), who led the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first all-black volunteer company, during the U.S. Civil War. Not only did the soldiers fight the Confederacy, they also fought prejudice within the ranks of the Union Army.

This stirring piece of cinema is made even stronger by its excellent cast, including Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Andre Braugher, and Cary Elwes playing fictionalized characters. The film is based on Shaw's letters as well as the books Lay This Laurel by Lincoln Kirstein and One Gallant Rush by Peter Burchard.

Nominated for five Academy Awards and bringing home three—Best Supporting Actor for Washington, Best Cinematography for Freddie Francis, and Best Sound—it also garnered a slew of other awards.

It's a great film coming back to the big screen on its 30th anniversary! (1989; 122 min.)

—Glen

THE LION KING

What's it rated? PG

Where's it showing? Bay, Downtown Centre, Fair Oaks, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Walt Disney Pictures

LIONAGE Musafa (left, voiced by James Earl Jones) tries to instill his code of honor to his young son Simba (voiced by JD McCrary), in the photorealistic-animated remake of The Lion King.

New

Jon Favreau (Elf, Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens, Chef, The Jungle Book (2016)) helms this photorealistic-animated remake of Disney's 1994 animated classic of the same name, about the lion prince Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub and Donald Glover as an adult), who's driven from his kingdom as a cub after his king father, Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), is murdered by his jealous brother, Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor). Can young Simba learn the true meaning of responsibility, bravery, and leadership? Can he reclaim his rightful place as king?

—Glen

MIDSOMMAR

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Stadium 10

Pick

Writer-director Ari Aster (Hereditary) helms this mystery-horror about young American couple Christian (Jack Reynor) and Dani (Florence Pugh), who travel with friends to Sweden for a once-every-90-years festival, which they soon discover is run by a pagan cult with sinister intent. Like his first feature, Hereditary, Midsommar is a dread-filled exercise in the slow burn, with the occasional surprise of graphic gore.

Aster's execution of drug effects on the users is both spellbinding and nauseating. I felt vaguely seasick during those scenes, which continued to grow toward the film's end. In fact, the overall effect of viewing Midsommar took me a good hour to shake. I actually found this film physically unsettling, which is quite a feat since most horror films just aren't scary to me. It's an amazing film, but it's not for everybody. I recommend it with caution! (140 min.)

—Glen

PAVAROTTI

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

Filmmaker Ron Howard (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man) directs this documentary that examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The film features never-before-seen footage, concert performances, and intimate interviews with the performer.

Howard clearly has a lot of affection for his subject, and he makes the man as thrilling and interesting as his music. Of course, a man with Pavarotti-sized appetites can't come out looking like an angel, which only serves to humanize a man with god-sized talent. (114 min.)

—Caleb Wiseblood

ROCKETMAN

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Marv Films

GLAMOR Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in the fantasy biopic, Rocketman.

Pick

Dexter Fletcher (Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle) directs "a musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years," with Taron Egerton in the lead role as the singer of "Rocket Man," "Your Song," "Daniel," and dozens of other hits.

It's an impression of Elton's life. It's about his struggle with homosexuality, his estrangement from his parents, his rocky relationships, his handling of fame, and his eventual realization that his lifestyle isn't sustainable. One of his biggest fears is whether or not he'll be as good without the drugs and alcohol, which allowed him to overcome his fears and become a superstar. (121 min.)

—Glen

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Park

Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets) and Jonathan de Val band together to co-direct the second installment of the animated Secret Life of Pets. This time around, the New York apartment furry residents leave their owners once again on an adventure to save a new wild friend.

While there are plenty of one-liners that are definitely flying over the heads of the young audience in the theater, the plot of the film is all over the place. An elementary-school-aged kid is probably not going to notice the three stories that honestly should have been separate animated shorts that somehow clumsily come together, but all you adults out there definitely will. Save your pretty pennies, parents, and just wait to Redbox it or stream it on your preferred service. (86 min.)

—Karen

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Clown) directs this story that follows the events of Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins besties Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) on a European vacation, hoping for a little heroics-free rest and relaxation, but when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes calling, Peter works to uncover the mystery of otherworldly attacks plaguing Europe.

Maybe I'm suffering from comic book movie overload, but this new Spider-Man installment just didn't "wow" me the way it seems to for most reviewers and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes rates it a 91 percent with critics and 96 percent with audiences. It's entertaining enough, but I don't see what all the hype is about. It's just another big-budget comic book adventure.

Peter is mourning the loss of Iron Man and questioning Tony Stark's belief in him. He's just a kid, after all, not a "real" Avenger. All he really wants to do is go on his school trip to Europe, where he hopes to generate some sparks with MJ.

Meanwhile, a new threat is menacing Earth. We see Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) investigating an unnatural storm generated by a forces they learn are called an Elemental. As the storm rises again, a powerful new superhero named Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) shows up to defeat the Elemental.

To remind us that Peter's just a high school kid, there's some teen drama between him and some classmates. Another boy is flirting with MJ, and even nerdy Ned manages to find a girlfriend in overachiever Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) while Peter seems to be getting nowhere with MJ.

When the class arrives in Venice, Italy, another Elemental shows up in the form of water, menacing everyone. Beck arrives to save the day again, and Peter works with him. Fury arrives, scolding Peter for avoiding his calls and giving him Stark's glasses, which contain an artificial intelligence system called E.D.I.T.H., which controls Stark Enterprises' weapons systems. We also learn that Beck comes from a different reality and that the Elementals killed his family.

Even though Peter at first rejects Fury's call for him to fight impending Elemental attacks, Fury finds a way to involve him anyway by redirecting his school trip to Prague, where the fire Elemental is predicted to strike. Things become even more contrived from there. I won't bore you with the details.

Basically, the film is flawed. Its big switcheroo is too obviously projected, Peter is too gullible (where are your "spidey senses," dude?), and the entire affair lacks the coherence of its predecessor. There's nothing I can say that will stop fans from flocking to the theater. The film's already made more that $90 million. For me, it simply had nothing new to say—just sound and fury signifying nothing.

If you've got a couple of hours to waste and need a distraction, hit a matinee. These comic book spectacles are best seen in the theater. Hopefully you'll like it more than I did. (129 min.)

—Glen

STUBER

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Twentieth Century Fox

BUDDY FLICK Mild-mannered Uber driver, Stu (Kumail Nanjiani, left), tries to temper his hard-nosed detective passenger, Vic (Dave Bautista, right), as they work together to track down a terrorist, in the comedy action film Stuber.

Michael Dowse (Take Me Home Tonight, Goon) directs this action-comedy/mismatched-buddy film about Vic (Dave Bautista), a detective, who enlists his Uber driver, Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) to track down a terrorist. Can Stu survive and maintain his excellent Uber driver rating?

This film will get a few laughs out of you, but also some groans, eye rolls, and a severely strained credulity. Its title—Stuber—is a combination of the driver, Stu, and the company he drives for, Uber, which sort of tells you about the level of sophistication you should expect.

The mismatched buddy flick is a tired formula, and Stuber tries to mix it up with Stu's sensitivity and Vic's toxic masculinity, but its thematic exploration runs shallow. It's more about violence and trying to sell inexplicable plot twists. If you're game for inane shenanigans punctuated by gunfights, try a matinee. Otherwise, a rental feels like a better value. (93 min.)

—Glen

THE TOMORROW MAN

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Galaxy

Writer-director Noble Jones helms this romance between survivalist Ed Hemsler (John Lithgow) and shopaholic hoarder Ronnie Meisner (Blyth Danner), a mismatched pair that try not to get lost in one another's stuff. While the two leads turn in solid performances, they're not enough to save this story with its groan-inducing ending. (94 min.)

—Glen

TOY STORY 4

What's it rated? G

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

Pick

Josh Cooley directs this fourth feature in the Toy Story franchise. This time around, Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) must convince his toy pals to welcome a new addition, Forky (Tony Hale), into their fold, even though Forky is just a spork made into a toy in arts and crafts class by their child, Bonnie. When Bonnie's family goes on a road trip, Forky takes off, so Woody and a few other toys go in search of him.

The Forky stuff is just the tip of the iceberg though; there's so much going on in this movie. And in my opinion, Forky gets upstaged by at least four other new characters.

I'll start with the villain, a 1950s pull-string doll named Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), who Woody and Forky encounter in an antique store on their journey back to Bonnie. Just in case the creepy doll vibe isn't already eerie enough, "Midnight, the Stars, and You"—you know, the ballroom song from The Shining—starts playing as Gabby Gabby sits in a baby carriage, steered by her posse of demented ventriloquist dummies. I won't reveal her insidious intentions, but as with most memorable villains, things aren't so black and white. The film does a great job of exploring her side of the story, and we come to sympathize with Gabby Gabby's plight, just not the means she uses to rectify it.

Some other great new characters include a perfectly cast Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), a Canadian daredevil action figure; and the duo of Ducky and Bunny (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively), a couple of plush toys stuck on the prize rack at a carnival. Those three collectively deliver the best punch lines in the movie, hands down. But in all seriousness, the most badass character in the film is series veteran Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who gets a well-deserved return to the franchise.

When I first heard Toy Story 4 was in the works, I felt betrayed and bewildered. Toy Story 3 had such a finality to it, why try to follow a nearly perfect ending to the series? So why keep going? Well, money of course! Little did I know Pixar's more noble intentions for this installment, which surprisingly opens the door to countless more adventures—for some characters more than others.

The final product isn't the petty cash-grab I was expecting, and believe it or not, I actually enjoyed it even more than Toy Story 3. Fight me! Neither film is on par with 1 or 2 in my book, but wow does this one get pretty darn close. There's a really genuine story here, which can't be said of too many fourth entries in a series. (100 min.)

—Caleb

WILD ROSE

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

YESTERDAY

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Etalon Film

LET IT BE Himesh Patel stars as struggling singer-songwriter Jack Malik, who after an accident awakens to discover he's the only person who remembers The Beatles music, making him an instant star, in Yesterday.

Pick

Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later..., Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) directs this screenplay by Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually, War Horse) about Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a struggling musician who awakes after bicycle accident caused by a worldwide power outage to discover he's the only person who remembers The Beatles' music. Soon he's considered the greatest singer-songwriter in the world, but will his newfound fame be a blessing or a curse?

Yes, Yesterday is basically sitcom-level silliness and essentially a one-joke movie, but it's a good joke, and the film may be just the diversion we need right now. Don't believe all the negative reviews from cynical critics. Instead, believe Rotten Tomatoes' 90 percent audience score. This is a crowd pleaser! (116 min.) Δ

—Glen

New Times movie reviews were compiled by Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey. Contact him at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.