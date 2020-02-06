Film Listings, 2/6/20 – 2/13/20 

All theater listings are as of Friday, Feb. 7.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) team up one more time in this third installment of the popular Jerry Bruckheimer-produced action spectacle, this time co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilail Fallah (Black, Gangsta). Confronting career changes and midlife crises, the two old partners join Miami PD's elite AMMO team to take down cartel kingpin Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio). (123 min.)

—Glen Starkey

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of DC Entertainment

LADIES NIGHT (Left to right) Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Cass (Ella Jay Basco), and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) square off against one of Gotham's arch-villains, in Birds of Prey.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directs this comic book action crime adventure featuring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who joins forces with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cass (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham's arch villain Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and his henchman Zsasz (Chris Messina). (109 min.)

—Glen

BOMBSHELL

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

Jay Roach (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Meet the Parents) directs semi-fictionalized drama based on the true story of several women—including Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron)—at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) for sexual harassment.

—Glen

CAMBRIA FILM FESTIVAL

What's it rated? Not rated

Where's it showing? Feb. 6 to 9, in various Cambria locations

New

Scheduled for Feb. 6 to 9—just before Valentine's Day—the Cambria Film Festival has placed online its full schedule of 2020 programming. This includes 19 feature-length films and more than 60 shorts. Every movie reflects the festival's theme of romance, romantic comedy, and the complexities of love. Films are shown in three venues over four days. The festival also hosts special events and filmmaker talks. Visit cambriafilmfestival.com for a complete schedule of films and events.

—Cambria Film Festival

CREATED EQUAL: CLARENCE THOMAS IN HIS OWN WORDS

What's it rated? PG-13

Where's it showing? Galaxy

New

Writer-director Michael Pack (God and the Inner City) helms this documentary about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (116 min.)

—Glen

DOLITTLE

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park

Co-writer and director Stephen Gaghan helms this new version of the Doctor Dolittle story about a physician, Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), who can talk to animals. When all is said and done, it doesn't matter if something is made for kids or adults or if its rated G or R. What make a movie good is a compelling story told through complex characters, and Dolittle simply didn't have that. (106 min.)

—Kasey Bubnash

FORD V FERRARI

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Twentieth Century Fox

ROAD WARRIORS Car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon, left) and race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) team up to try to beat a Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, in Ford v Ferrari.

James Mangold (Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line) directs this biopic about car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who in 1966 team up to try to beat a car designed by Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone) in the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Tracy Letts stars as Henry Ford II and Jon Bernthal stars as Lee Iacocca. The film is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. (152 min.)

—Glen

FROZEN II

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

Co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (Frozen) return to helm this animated sequel about Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Sven the reindeer as they leave Arendelle and travel to an enchanted forest, where they hope to discover the origins of Elsa's power. This worthy sequel is a charmer filled with eye-popping animation, catchy songs, and a sweet story about how sometimes change is good even though it's scary; friendship and protecting your friends from danger; and the power of love. (103 min.)

—Glen

THE GENTLEMEN

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park

Pick

Writer-director Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, Aladdin) helms this crime-action film about cannabis drug lord Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who's trying to sell his profitable business to billionaire Matthew Berger (Jeremy Strong) with the help of his right-hand man Raymond (Charlie Hunnam). The simple plan is complicated by tabloid publisher Big Dave (Eddie Marsan), who hires private eye Fletcher (Hugh Grant) to dig up dirt on Pearson and his connection to minor royal family member Lord Pressfield (Samuel West). Things become further complicated by Chinese and Russian gangsters, as well as a gang of amateur boxers trained by Coach (Colin Farrell). (113 min.)

—Glen

GRETEL AND HANSEL

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Orion Pictures

CREEPY In this retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm tale, cannibalistic witch named Holda (Alice Kride) kidnaps two kids and plans to fatten them up and eat them, in Gretel and Hansel.

Oz Perkins (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House) directs Rob Hayes' retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale about two young children kidnapped by an cannibalistic witch. Sophia Lillis stars as Gretel, a 16-year-old who leads her 8-year-old brother, Hansel (Sam Leakey), into the woods in search of food and work, only to stumble upon Holda (Alice Kride), a powerful and evil witch.

If I were starving to death in a super creepy forest, I have to admit I'd probably take my chances and eat dinner at the local old hag's house despite the blatantly obvious signs of her participation in witchcraft.

And that's what we've watched Hansel and Gretel do time and time again for more than two centuries since the original Brothers Grimm story was first published in 1812. But in this year's latest horror film rendition of the classic fairy tale, Gretel comes before Hansel, style comes before story, and villains come with a little much-needed complexity—though not enough to make a big difference.

In Gretel and Hansel, we find our familiar leading children again struggling to survive in a medieval village during an economic downturn. Since their father's death, the children's mother has failed at providing for the family and spiraled into insanity. She abruptly and violently kicks them out of the house after Gretel refuses to take a job as a "housekeeper" in a brothel.

Once out facing the cold, hard world alone, Gretel leads her younger brother through a forest riddled with slow moving fog, monsters, and ghoulish shadows, but absent any edible plants or animals.

The kids are famished when they finally stumble upon a dark A-frame cabin that smells of sizzling bacon and baking cakes, and although the woman living there has a scary witchy face, an actual witch hat, and entirely black fingertips reminiscent of Lorde's during her 2014 Grammy performance, Hansel and Gretel decide to stay awhile for the food and shelter.

Eventually—after finding pentagrams carved into nearby trees and children's clothes and toys hidden within the forest's foliage—Hansel and Gretel become suspicious of their hostess's real reasons for letting them stay.

Gretel and Hansel follows the same basic plot as the original Hansel and Gretel story, but its male director and writer adds in some attempts at feminist twists.

While in the original tale Hansel and Gretel are thrown out by their evil stepmother despite their loving father's protests, in the 2020 revival, the children's own mother eighty-sixes them after succumbing to the pressures of the broken and misogynistic society around her. And the witch in the most recent version isn't all bad. Sure, she eats children and hails Satan, but she also teaches the kids useful life skills, and helps Gretel realize the magical powers bubbling up within herself—powers Gretel is determined to use for good, unlike her many cannibalistic predecessors.

And did you notice that the movie is called Gretel and Hansel? Because, like, then the girl's name is first?

Gee! Thanks, boys! I feel so empowered.

Still, the cinematography in Gretel and Hansel is not to be ignored. Galo Olivares (Roma) brings a haunting, dreamlike quality to the movie that perfectly accents its spooky fairy tale roots. Even the bloodiest of moments become beautiful when viewed through Olivares' lens, and his abilities save Gretel and Hansel from being just another lame attempt to modernize a classic. (87 min.)

—Kasey

JOJO RABBIT

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Fair Oaks

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Fox Searchlight Pictures

IMAGINARY FRIEND Nazi Youth member Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis, foreground) navigates the moral quandaries of Nazism with help of his imaginary friend, Adolf (Taika Waititi), in the Oscar-nominated satire, Jojo Rabbit, back in theaters.

Writer-director Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do in the Shadows) helms this adaptation of Christine Leunens' satirical novel about a young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) in Hitler's (Waititi) army who discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home. The film is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Johansson. (108 min.)

—Glen

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sony Pictures

TO THE RESCUE Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan (left to right) star in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jake Kasdan (Orange County, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) directs this next installment in the Jumanji franchise, with returning stars Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse, Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon, and Kevin Hart as Franklin "Mouse" Finbar. This time the gang returns to the world of Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave an arid desert and snowy mountain as they attempt to survive the deadly video game. (123 min.)

—Caleb Wiseblood

JUST MERCY

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Sunset Drive-In

Pick

Destin Cretton (The Glass Castle) directs Michael B. Jordan as civil rights attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson, who works to free death row inmates who are wrongfully convicted based on racial bias. The film is an adaptation of Stevenson's memoir Just Mercy. (137 min.)

—Karen Garcia

KNIVES OUT

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre

Pick

Writer-director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) helms this whodunit about Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who's investigating the death of renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Did he commit suicide, or was he murdered by one of his eccentric family members? (130 min.)

—Glen

THE LAST FULL MEASURE

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Park

Pick

Writer-director Todd Robinson (Angel Fire, Lonely Hearts, Phantom) helms this based-on-a-true-story war drama about U.S. Air Force Pararescueman William H. "Pits" Pitsenbarger Jr. (Jeremy Irvine), who 34 years after his death is awarded a Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award, for personally saving more than 60 men during a rescue mission in Vietnam on April 11, 1966.

Switching between the present and the past, the film chronicles how Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan) works—on the request of Pits' fellow airman Tulley (William Hurt) and Pits' parents Frank (Christopher Plummer) and Alice (Diane Ladd)—to interview those who witnessed Pits' extraordinary valor: Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda), and Mott (Ed Harris). Huffman's investigation leads to a conspiracy behind the long denial of the medal, leading him to endanger his own career as he seeks justice for Pits. (110 min.)

—Glen

LITTLE WOMEN

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, The Palm, Stadium 10

Pick

Greta Gerwig (Ladybird) helms this new version of the classic 1868-69 Louisa May Alcott novel, which follows the lives of the four March sisters—Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen)—as they come of age in 1860s New England, amid the aftermath of the Civil War. Though this is an oft-told tale, with now eight film adaptations, Gerwig's new version is a real standout, turning the story into a poioumenon, a work of art about its own creation. (135 min.)

—Glen

1917

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Bay, Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Arte France Cinema

PROXIMITY Marianne (Noémie Merlant, right) is commissioned to paint Héloïse's (Adele Haenel) wedding portrait without her knowing, which is complicated as the women become closer, in Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Co-writer and director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Jarhead, Spectre) helms this World War I epic about two young British soldiers—Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay)—who are tasked with the impossibly dangerous mission of crossing German lines to warn the 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment that their planned impending attack against the Germans will be charging into a deadly ambush, and to make the perilous mission even more urgent, Blake's brother is among the 1,600 endangered soldiers in the regiment. (119 min.)

—Glen

OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS

What's it rated? Not rated

Where's it showing? The Palm

See the contenders for the Academy Awards short films in the Live Action, Animated, and Documentary categories.

—Glen

PARASITE

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho plays with genre and societal commentary in this dark comedy thriller about a penniless family's unsavory but satisfying infiltration into a wealthy family's household. We're all capable of being both the heroes and antagonists of our own stories from time to time—able to make healthy and rational decisions in some situations while at the same time perfectly adept at self-destruction in others. And in one way or another, we're all parasites too. That's the running theme in Parasite, the most recent foreign-language film brought to us by director Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host), which centers on Ki-taek Kim (Song Kang Ho) and his destitute family's scrappy struggle for easy money. (132 min.)

—Kasey

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? The Palm

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dreamworks

EPIC Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) is tasked with the impossibly dangerous mission of crossing German lines to warn his fellow soldiers of a deadly ambush, in the Oscar-nominated 1917.

Céline Sciamma (Tomboy, Girlhood) directs this French-language romantic drama—set on an isolated island in Brittany near the end of the 18th century—about Marianne (Noémie Merlant), who's commissioned to paint Héloïse's (Adele Haenel) wedding portrait without her knowing, which is complicated as the women become closer. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language at the 2020 Golden Globes. (121 min.)

—Glen

THE RHYTHM SECTION

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

See Split Screen.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Stadium 10

Pick

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek Into Darkness, Super 8) haphazardly directs the last chapter in the third and final trilogy in the Star Wars saga, in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) must channel her inner strength as a Jedi to lead the Resistance in the fight against the Sith. (142 min.)

—Karen

THE TURNING

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Nothing

Where's it showing? Park, Stadium 10

Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways) directs this supernatural mystery about Kate (Mackenzie Davis), a young governess charged with overseeing two disturbed orphans, Miles (Finn Wolfhard) and Flora (Brooklynn Prince). Based on Henry James' classic novella, The Turn of the Screw, the story is updated by writers Carey and Chad Hayes. (94 min.) Δ

—Glen

