Film Listings 10/10/19 – 10/17/19 

All theater listings are as of Friday, Oct. 11

ABOMINABLE

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dreamworks Animation

GET HIM HOME After discovering a magical Yeti on a rooftop, a group of three friends work together to return him to Mount Everest, in Abominable.

Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman come together for the first time as a director-duo to make DreamWorks' Abominable.

Chloe Bennet is the voice of Yi, a young girl who goes on an epic adventure across China to take a yeti back to its home on Mt. Everest. It might be charming enough for the kids, but the story idea has been done to death. (97 min.)

—Karen Garcia

AD ASTRA

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Stadium 10

Pick

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of New Regency Pictures

SPACE PIRATES? Don't go to Ad Astra expecting much action. The film is more interested in complicated questions involving loneliness and existentialism.

Co-writer James Gray (The Lost City of Z, The Immigrant, We Own the Night, The Yards, Little Odessa) directs this sci-fi mystery about astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), who's recruited to venture into space in search of his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), who 30 years earlier underwent a space mission of his own that was thought to have been doomed. Now, bursts of antimatter threaten Earth, which appear to be coming from the senior McBride's Lima Project, last heard from 16 years earlier in orbit around Neptune.

Essentially, Ad Astra is an existentialist quandary. Are we alone in the universe? Can we really make a true connection with anyone or anything? If these questions interest you and if you can settle in to this mesmerizing but often slow and contemplative film, you just might love it. On the other hand, if you're expecting Star Wars or Star Trek, you'll be sorely disappointed. Ad Astra is a meditation on loneliness. (124 min.)

—Glen Starkey

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

What's it rated? PG

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

CREEPY AND KOOKY Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron) and her husband, Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac), find their lives unraveling when they move their peculiar family to New Jersey, in the new animated film The Addams Family.

Co-directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon helm this animated comedy about a peculiar and macabre family. (105 min.)

—Glen

ALIEN

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre on Sunday, Oct, 13, at 1 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15 to 16, at 7 p.m.

New/Pick

On its 40th anniversary, Ridley Scott's sci-fi/horror classic returns to the big screen. Traveling through deep space, a merchant vessel receives a distress call and responds, encountering a terrifying alien life form. It stars Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, the tough as nails and resourceful as hell warrant officer. One of the best sci-fi films ever made, it drips with atmosphere and tension. (117 min.)

—Glen

ANNABELLE COMES HOME

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Sunset Drive-In

Pick

To keep a possessed doll from wreaking havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) lock Annabelle in their artifacts room at home. But unspeakable horror awaits the family when Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on Judy, the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, and her friends.

You'd think that this far along in the Conjuring franchise the idea fountain would run dry, but for horror fans, there are still some surprises here, though perhaps not as scary and effective as in those that came before. Add in some great performances, some deeper messages about guilt, and an unnerving atmosphere, and you have the makings of an effective, albeit highly commercialized, horror flick. (100 min.)

—Caleb Wiseblood

DOWNTON ABBEY

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, The Palm, Stadium 10

Pick

The beloved TV series about the ultra rich Crawley family and their servants comes to the big screen under director Michael Engler (Sex and the City, Six Feet Under). (122 min.)

—Glen

GEMINI MAN

What's it rated? PG-13

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jerry Bruckheimer Films

BATTLE OF WILLS Will Smith stars as an assassin battling with a younger clone of himself, in Gemini Man.

Ang Lee (Eat Drink Man Woman, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) directs this sci-fi actioner about an aging assassin (Will Smith) who's being hunted by a younger clone of himself. (117 min.)

—Glen

GHOSTBUSTERS

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.)

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Columbia Pictures

WHO YOU GONNA CALL? On its 35th anniversary, classic 1984 comedy Ghostbusters—starring (left to right) Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, and Dan Ackroyd—plays Downtown Center Cinemas on Oct. 6 and 10.

To mark its 35th anniversary, director Ivan Reitman's (Meatballs, Stripes, Kindergarten Cop) 1984 blockbuster comedy returns to the big screen for a limited run. A trio of former parapsychology professors—Drs. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Ackroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis)—open a ghost removal service in an old fire station just as New York City is inundated by all manner of ghosts.

The film is a riot—a perfect blend of special effects, mock seriousness, and brilliantly deadpan performances by the three leads. Murray is especially engaging as the chronically inappropriate Venkman, who hits on one of his clients, Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver), whose refrigerator has become possessed. It's simply a joy to watch!

—Glen

GREMLINS

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 and 6 p.m.

New/Pick

Joe Dante's (The Howling) 1984 comic horror-fantasy returns to the big screen for its 35th anniversary. Billy (Zach Galligan) receives a strange furry "pet" called a mogwai that his inventor father, Randall (Hoyt Axton), buys from a shop in Chinatown. The mogwai comes with very specific instructions for its care, and when Billy fails to follow the instructions, the mogwai spawns a brood of evil little monsters that are inadvertently unleashed on his community. The black comedy is a blast, with great special effects and a still-timely subtext on consumerism. (106 min.)

—Glen

HUSTLERS

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler) helms this crime dramedy based on New York magazine reporter Jessica Pressler's articles.

A group of strip club performers, led by Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), exploit their Wall Street clients and extract their riches. Hustlers is definitely a film to take seriously, but it's also simultaneously one of the funniest films of the year. (110 min.)

—Caleb

IT: CHAPTER 2

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Park

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures

FLOAT ON Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as the devilish clown, Pennywise, in the horror sequel, It: Chapter 2.

Andy Muscietti (Mama, It) directs this two-part film based on Stephen King's 1986 horror novel about an evil subterranean-dwelling clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), who preys on the children of Derry, Maine, by exploiting their fears and phobias.

Oh man, this film is fun! It's the sort of nostalgic, over-the-top horror of Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), with crazy special effects, jump scares, and laughs. Ultimately, the story is about the enduring bonds of friendship, teamwork, and trust. (102 min.)

—Glen

JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Galaxy on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

New

Writer-director Kevin Smith (Chasing Amy, Dogma, Tusk) revisits his characters Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith), first introduced in Clerks (1994), who this time around return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of Bluntman and Chronic from being made. (95 min.)

—Glen

JEXI

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of CBS Films

PHONER Adam Devine is Phil, a lonely tech writer whose new A.I. operating system named Jexi (voiced by Rose Byrne) gives him the confidence he needs to make friends ... until "she" gets jealous, in Jexi.

What if Spike Jonze's 2013 sci-fi rom-dram Her, about a lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls in love with his A.I. operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johannson), was a comedy? We're about to find out with co-writers/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore's Jexi, about Phil (Adam Devine), a lonely pop culture writer whose new phone has an operating system (voiced by Rose Byrne) that's part life coach and part cheerleader. As Jexi helps Phil gain more confidence, she also begins to undermine his real life relationships out of some weird A.I. jealousy. (84 min.)

—Glen

JOKER

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10, Sunset Drive-In

Pick

See Split Screen.

JUDY

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Matinee

Where's it showing? Bay, Downtown Centre, Fair Oaks, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

Pick

Rupert Gold's (True Story) developing resume includes a lot of directing films and television series based on true events and people. In the biopic Judy, he's at it again, directing Renée Zellweger as America's sweetheart and tragic figure, Judy Garland.

The film takes a look at Frances Ethel Gumm's—aka Judy Garland's—last months of her life, while showing glimpses of her past encounters with Louis B. Mayer on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studio sets as a young actress. These flashbacks are sparse, and I would have loved to see more of the moments that led to her demise via insomnia and drug and alcohol abuse.

When the audience first steps into Garland's life, there's no indication that she's in trouble. Her head is held high, her presence is commanding, and she's dressed to impress in a colorful pantsuit.

She's in the company of her two youngest children, Lorna (Bella Ramsey) and Joey (Lewin Lloyd), who at this time have become part of her stage act of singing and dancing. As they're getting called to the stage, Garland is given an envelope with a couple hundred dollars and an apology that it might not be what she's used to receiving. No matter darling, the show must go on.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of BBC Films

END OF THE RAINBOW Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in 1968 London to perform a five-week sold-out series of concerts amid battling alcoholism, substance abuse, and depression, in Judy.

After the performance, she and her sleepy children get in a taxi to their hotel only to learn that there's an issue with her bank accounts; the room was released. With nowhere to go, Garland and the children head over to her ex-husband Sidney Luft's (Rufus Sewell) home so the children have a place to sleep.

It's the beginning of the end for Garland who becomes homeless, practically penniless, and basically blacklisted from performing in Los Angeles for being unreliable. She wants to make enough to give her children a stable home, so Garland decides to leave for London to perform at the Talk of the Town, a cabaret-restaurant, and really the only place that wants to pay for her voice.

The film centers on these last few weeks of loneliness and the angst she feels about potentially losing her talent. Her talent is her voice, and she remembers it's the only thing that made her relevant in the industry—that is, according to Louis B. Mayer.

Zellweger did a fine job portraying Garland's fragility, movements on stage, and frantic yet elegant mannerisms. She also belted out all of Garland's greatest hits throughout the film beautifully, but hers lacked the fantasy that Garland's voice possessed.

Judy shows the usual highs and lows of a powerful entertainer broken down by a system dominated by men who controlled women. Like most biopics that don't have the rights to the entirety of a person's life, I feel there was a lot missing from this story. I wanted to know more about how Frances became Judy, what her life was like before becoming an actress, and what she struggled with to ultimately die at age 47 from an accidental overdose. The cause of her death is not mentioned at the end of the film. (118 min.)

—Karen

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE

What's it rated? PG-13

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman direct this documentary about singer Linda Ronstadt, who in her 20s burst into the '60s folk scene and went on to be one of the biggest music stars of the 20th century. The film features interviews with Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Maria Muldaur, and many more.

Whether you're a longtime fan or one of the uninitiated, you'll find a lot to love here, from Ronstadt's amazing voice to her inspirational life. Deeply moving, the film will have you clamoring for more of her music. (95 min.)

—Glen

THE LION KING

What's it rated? PG

What's it worth? Rent it

Where's it showing? Galaxy

Jon Favreau (Elf, Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens, Chef, The Jungle Book (2016)) helms this photorealistic-animated remake of Disney's 1994 animated classic of the same name about lion prince Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub and Donald Glover as an adult), who's driven from his kingdom as a cub after his king father, Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), is murdered by his jealous brother, Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor). (118 min.)

—Caleb

MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF COOL

What's it rated? Not rated

What's it worth? Full price

Where's it showing? The Palm

Pick

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Eagle Rock Entertainment

THE COOLEST The life of jazz icon Miles Davis is explored through archival materials and contemporary interviews, in the documentary Miles Davis: Birth of Cool, screening exclusively at The Palm Theatre.

Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders) directs this documentary about horn player, band leader, and jazz icon Miles Davis, told through archival photos, home movies shot by Davis and his contemporaries, his manuscripts and paintings, and interviews with experts and those who knew him.

Davis' life could have ended early on several occasions. His drug use was prodigious. However, he also managed to bounce back, to reinvent himself, and to make new music. He had a terrible temper. He was incredibly cool and poised. His talent was undeniable. He punched his wife in the face. He was an inventive painter. He seemed like a poor excuse for a father. He was a genius. Complicated. Very complicated. (115 min.)

—Glen

RAISE HELL: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS

What's it rated? Not rated

Where's it showing? The Palm

New

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gunslinger Productions

BOOTS, BEERS, AND BRASS The life of corruption-busting media firebrand Molly Ivins comes to the big screen, in Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins, screening exclusively at The Palm Theatre.

Co-writer and director Janice Engel helms this documentary about media firebrand Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she found it and was known for her skewering wit. (93 min.)

—Glen

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

What's it rated? R

What's it worth? Stream it

Where's it showing? Galaxy

Adrian Grunberg (Get the Gringo) directs this fifth installment in the Rambo franchise that started in 1982 with Rambo: First Blood, about traumatized Vietnam vet John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), who's drawn into combat with local police after being unfairly arrested. This time around, Rambo travels to Mexico to save his kidnapped niece from a drug gang. (89 min.)

—Glen

SKID ROW MARATHON

What's it rated? Not rated

Where's it showing? Galaxy on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

New

Writer-director Mark Hayes' 2017 documentary follows a criminal judge who starts a running club on LA's skid row, where he trains homeless people to run international marathons. (85 min.)

—Glen

3 FROM HELL

What's it rated? R

Where's it showing? Galaxy on Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

New

Writer-director Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses) helms this sequel to The Devil's Rejects (2005), about the murderous Firefly family, who were imprisoned after the events of the original film. Now 10 years later, Otis (Bill Moseley) escapes, meets Winslow (Richard Brake), and works to break out Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), then the trio travels to Mexico, slaughtering everyone who gets in their way. (111 min.) Δ

—Glen

New Times movie reviews were compiled by Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey. Contact him at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.