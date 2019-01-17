Fill 'er up 

Bella bounty: Mezzo-Italiano in Cambria now has a beer and wine license, so you can pair organic wines and craft beer with hot, comforting Italian food. This joint is one of many restaurants offering a prix-fixe menu for Restaurant Month. Through Jan. 31, grab a Caesar salad and rolioli, a homemade pasta dish inspired by lasagna and ravioli, as well as a choice between chocolate custard or tiramisu at a special price (go to mezzoitaliano.com for info) ... The fourth annual Atascadero Tamale Festival kicks off this Jan. 19! Head to Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, and enjoy a rainbow of tamales from traditional to gourmet. Learn more at atascadero.org. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain does not understand boba. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.