Festivus for the rest of us 

Tequila! The Avila Beach Tequila Festival is coming up on May 25. I have no idea if it's sold out or not, though. It looked like there were still tickets available as of May 20, but by the time you read this, I honestly have no idea! There will be tequila tastings from noon to 3 p.m. but the party at the Avila Beach Golf Resort lasts until 5 p.m. With more than 50 brands of tequila to try, Mexican food from Ventana Grill, and the sounds of Nana Pancha and Diego's Umbrella, it might be hard to keep your clothes on, but I have faith in you. You can do it. The $45 general admission includes six 1/4-ounce tasters, a shot glass, and parking (tickets at eventbrite.com; located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in Avila Beach) ... Grab tickets to the Central Coast Cider Festival now! The grand tasting for CiderFest will take place on Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake and Park. An InCider Experience ticket is being offered this year for folks looking to be a little more intimate in their cider tasting; it will give VIPs access to a private bar where they can chat with cider makers, taste special releases, and enjoy local cheese pairings. The Central Coast Cider Association is also holding a revamped Sunday brunch on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Atascadero City Hall Rotunda Room, featuring a brunch paired with cider and a panel discussion on crafting single-varietal ciders. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Woods Humane Society (general admission is $45; InCider Experience, $65; and Sunday brunch, $50, at my805tix.com or centralcoastciderfestival.com). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham has yet to win a raffle prize. Send your favorite nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.