Festivities! 

Yule love it: This Dec. 4, Apple Farm in SLO will host a totally festive holiday event at their trinket-filled gift shop. Stop by for Diva Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and take part in shopping, champagne tasting, and chocolate treats (you'll get 35 percent off all retail items, excluding packaged food and wine). The first 25 people in the door will receive a special gift, too, plus you can swing by for cocktail hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and enjoy a special "Divatini" cocktail, an appetizer buffet, and an exclusive gift. For tickets, go to applefarm.com ... Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles is always ground zero for live music and fun events, but every winter the owners go a tad overboard (in a very good way). It's that time again for the winery's annual holiday party this Dec. 15, and this isn't just any snowflake-themed bash. Make the yuletide cheery and join the whole Sculpterra gang for an evening of fab food crafted by The Prancing Chef, themed signature cocktails, and dancing to your heart's delight. Yes, this is a great way to counter-balance all the eggnog you'll no doubt be drinking, against your better judgement. RSVP to dcolyer1@yahoo.com (event located in SLO; contact for address). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves fish and chips, but not with tarter sauce. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.