Festival Mozaic presents singer and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull in Arroyo Grande 

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande is hosting prolific musician Sierra Hull live in concert on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., as part of Festival Mozaic's concert series. Hull is widely known as both a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She writes and performs in a variety of genres, including alternative rock, bluegrass, folk, and pop.

Dead Horses, an acclaimed folk duo, will open for Hull at the upcoming concert.

Made up of singer and guitarist Sarah Vos and bassist Daniel Wolff, this duo has released three studio albums, as well as multiple singles and EPs over the years.

Admission to the concert ranges from $35 to $65, and tickets are available in advance at clarkcenter.org. VIP seating and meet-and-greet packages are also available for purchase. As part of the Clark Center's COVID-19 safety protocols, all attendees over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering and show proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from 72 hours prior to the event date.

For more details on the concert and admission policies, call the Clark Center directly at (805) 489-9444. The venue is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ