Festival Mozaic announces new executive director 

The board of directors of Festival Mozaic welcomes Lloyd Tanner as its new executive director. Tanner's first immediate focus will be on the program's 49th season, which begins on Wednesday, July 24, according to Festival Mozaic. Combining work experiences from the Los Angeles Opera, the Washington Ballet, the Atlanta Symphony, and other organizations, Tanner has more than 20 years of performing arts administration experience.

"I am humbled by this tremendous opportunity to help carry the artistic vision Festival Mozaic and Scott Yoo have established, and to join an organization deeply supported by the community of San Luis Obispo, a committed board, and a devoted staff," Tanner said in a press release. Δ