June 30, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

GEAR HUB: Cal Poly’s outdoor gear rental offers the lowest price to everyone 

GET OUTSIDE - SUMMER/FALL 2022

By
click to enlarge 3go-gearhub-rentals-07-01.jpg

COURTESY PHOTO BY TYLER REVAK

Get that gear

Cal Poly Associate Students Inc.’s (ASI) rental center—located at 1 Grand Ave. on campus—is open four days a week during the summer, and seven days a week during the academic year. Find summer hours on ASI’s website at asi.calpoly.edu. People with questions can call (805) 756-1287.

You don’t necessarily need to be a student to rent out this gear. Non-students can rent this equipment and more in 24-hour increments:
• Wetsuit—$5
• Headlamp—$10
• 20 degree sleeping bag (includes liner)—$15
• 0 degree sleeping bag (includes liner)—$15
• Skimboard—$16
• Surfboard car rack—$2
• Boogie board—$7
• Paddle—$2
• Life vest—$2
• Easy-up canopy—$20
• Kayak—$10
• Water cooler—$3
• Ice chest—$3
• Electric lantern—$2
• Backpack—$15
• Tarp—$2
• Propane 2 burner stove—$5
• Snow shoes—$5
• Tie downs—$1
• Foam sleeping pad—$5
• Outdoor climbing shoes—$10
• Surfboard—$16
• Four-person tent—$12
• Two-person tent—$10
• Trekking poles—$10
• Stand-up paddle board—$10
• Climbing crash pad—$5
• Bear canister—$4
• Wetsuit booties—$5
• Dry bag—$2

The price of camping or surfing equipment can be unreasonably expensive and often steers people away from enjoying the outdoors, said Sarah Sindel, outdoor recreation coordinator for the Cal Poly Associated Students Inc. (ASI).

To allow more people to recreate in an affordable way, Cal Poly students founded ASI Poly Escapes: a student-run, three-tiered system to give fellow Mustangs better access to outdoor recreation, which includes a climbing park, a trips program, and the rental center, Sindel explained.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY KYLE CALZIA
  • COURTESY PHOTO BY KYLE CALZIA

“The rental center specifically is an awesome resource, and I feel like a lot of people don’t know we rent gear out to the community locally. People are often surprised by our prices,” Sindel said.

Rental prices vary for students and non-students, but the most expensive item (an easy-up canopy) is $20 a day for a non-student—still very reasonable compared to buying or renting elsewhere.

“Living in the center of California is a unique opportunity, and I think our equipment allows and facilitates discovery of the areas,” she said. “Instead of spending $500, it can be something discovered for relatively cheap.”

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY TYLER REVAK
  • COURTESY PHOTO BY TYLER REVAK

Not only does the gear hub allow for more exploration—indirectly—it encourages people to preserve the state’s natural beauty, Sindel added.

“Personally, I’m a strong believer that when protecting or trying to maintain certain areas, it’s extremely important to experience the area [itself]. If people have never been to the ocean, they may not be interested in helping it, [but] if they feel a sense of ownership, it can facilitate the desire to protect and maintain the area,” Sindel explained.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY TYLER REVAK
  • COURTESY PHOTO BY TYLER REVAK

Rentals can last for 24 hours or longer depending on how long items are needed. Sindel suggested people explore the ASI rentals webpage to see what’s offered, and then call to see what’s available. The website currently does not allow for reservations ahead of time and requires people to pick up equipment at the rental shop. First-time renters will build a profile with general contact information and fill out a liability waiver along with an agreement to pay potential late, damaged, and dirty fees. The late fee accrues over time until a replacement fee is met, she said.

