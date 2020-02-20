FBI analyzes handwritten letters that stated threats against minorities 

In August 2019 Richard Orcutt, 62, pleaded not guilty to allegedly sending threatening letters to his neighbors, and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the examination of the letters in question.

Screenshot Taken From San Luis Obispo Police Report

INVESTIGATION In July 2019, Richard Orcutt was accused by the SLO County District Attorney's Office of sending threatening Hallmark cards to his neighbors.

On Feb. 13, the SLO County District Attorney's Office notified the court that the FBI is analyzing the handwriting on the alleged Hallmark cards for the prosecution.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told New Times via email that the FBI "is aiding our office in the review of handwriting samples."

In June 2019, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, detectives believed that Orcutt had recently sent several threatening letters to property management companies, property owners, and possibly renters in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The Hallmark cards depicted an American flag with no return name or address that stated he was going to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood.

On June 30, 2019, the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team and the SLO Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail served a search warrant at Orcutt's home.

During the search, detectives seized 37 handguns, rifles, shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

On the same day of the search, Orcutt was taken into custody without incident and later booked into SLO County Jail—he posted a $500,000 bail and was released the same day.

The SLO County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint on July 12, 2019, charging Orcutt with 10 felonies—seven charges of making criminal threats, one charge of attempting to make a criminal threat, and two charges of possessing an assault weapon.

At the time, Orcutt's previous attorney, Guy Galambos, emailed a statement to New Times saying the messages sent to victims were clearly "racist and un-American" but that his client "did not write or send the threatening cards in this case."

Galambos also said there were no eyewitnesses, no surveillance videos, and no scientific evidence showing that Orcutt wrote or sent the threatening, racist cards.

According to District Attorney's officials, Orcutt faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and eight months in state prison if he gets convicted of the charges.

New Times reached out to Orcutt's current legal counsel, Jeff Radding, but did not receive a comment before press time. A pre-preliminary hearing is slated for March 17 at 8:30 a.m. Δ