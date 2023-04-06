Fair Oaks Theatre screens locally-produced comedy, Trusting Chloe 

An upcoming screening of Trusting Chloe at the Fair Oaks Theatre in Arroyo Grande will be followed by a special Q-and-A session with some members of the film's cast and crew—made up of more than 60 San Luis Obispo County-based actors and filmmakers.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Fair Oaks Theatre

Tickets to the screening—which will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.—are available in advance at my805tix.com. For more info on the locally-produced film, visit trustingchloe.jimdofree.com.

The Fair Oaks Theatre is located at 1007 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ