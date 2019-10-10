Got a News Tip?
October 10, 2019

Fair Oaks screens A Breast Exposé: The Breast Kept Secret 

By

Central Coast Thermography presents a screening of Thinking People Productions' A Breast Exposé: The Breast Kept Secret at the Fair Oaks Theater in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. This documentary includes interviews with several health and wellness leaders who strive to expose a harmful truth behind mammograms, biopsies, and other medical procedures.

Featured subjects include oncologists, breast surgeons, radiologists, OBGYNs, authors, and other professionals. The film also explores solutions, focused on prevention and healing therapies, that are alternatives to corporate-driven procedures.

Tickets to the screening are $10 each and are available online in advance at my805tix.com. The Fair Oaks Theater is located at 1007 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Visit abreastexpose.com for more info. Δ

