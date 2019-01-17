Fact trumps fantasy 

Kudos to Mr. Wechter for his recent editorial in New Times ("A special holiday greeting," Dec. 27, 2018). The negative responses to his piece demonstrate clearly to those of us who embrace only incontrovertible facts that we will be predictably besmirched by the verbal regurgitations of the vituperators and the uninformed spewing of their bombast and name calling. They expose their ugly underbelly more dramatically as each day passes.

I also enjoy waving a few paragraphs of fact in their faces—much like exposing garlic to a vampire. You got it right, sir, and welcome to the ever-growing number of we the cognoscenti who compete in the arena of ideas and eschew character assassination.

August Salemi

Atascadero