Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Fab fests 

By

For those who loveth the plants, superstar vegan chef Dannika Nichole will be presenting a Castaway Cookout, All-Vegan "Devour" at Kreuzberg California, 685 Higuera St., SLO. Co-hosted with SLO Vegan founder Veronica Dailey, the plant-based, family-style, pop-up fixed-menu feast will be held on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 at kreuzbergcalifornia.com. Yes, there will be booze ... Just when you thought Arroyo Grande couldn't be grander, they decided to hold their Arroyo Grande Beer Feast Festival again, Oct. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Square Park, 201 Nelson St. The popular annual event features 33 breweries, 15 local food booths, and music by Matt Cross and The Crisptones Band. Tickets cost $25 to $65 at my 805tix.com and benefit 5 Cities Meals on Wheels and the Arroyo Grande Village Improvement Association; the cost includes unlimited beer and food tastings and a commemorative 2019 Beer Feast glass. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is not too proud to eat all flavors of humble pie. Send drool-worthy tips and tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Halfway Station's new owners make this darling family-run stop a destination in its own right Read More

  2. Eat and learn Read More

  3. Firestone Walker blends the best of both worlds in one can with Rosalie Beer Rosé Read More

  4. Correction Read More

  5. SLO Food Co-op's American apple pie Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation