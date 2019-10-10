Fab fests 

For those who loveth the plants, superstar vegan chef Dannika Nichole will be presenting a Castaway Cookout, All-Vegan "Devour" at Kreuzberg California, 685 Higuera St., SLO. Co-hosted with SLO Vegan founder Veronica Dailey, the plant-based, family-style, pop-up fixed-menu feast will be held on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 at kreuzbergcalifornia.com. Yes, there will be booze ... Just when you thought Arroyo Grande couldn't be grander, they decided to hold their Arroyo Grande Beer Feast Festival again, Oct. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Square Park, 201 Nelson St. The popular annual event features 33 breweries, 15 local food booths, and music by Matt Cross and The Crisptones Band. Tickets cost $25 to $65 at my 805tix.com and benefit 5 Cities Meals on Wheels and the Arroyo Grande Village Improvement Association; the cost includes unlimited beer and food tastings and a commemorative 2019 Beer Feast glass. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is not too proud to eat all flavors of humble pie. Send drool-worthy tips and tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.